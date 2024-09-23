(MENAFN- 3BL) Complimentary Webinar

How to Modernize your Environmental Monitoring Programs

October 3rd, 2024 | 12:00PM ET/9:00AM PT

In this webinar, we will explore the importance of developing a risk-based environmental monitoring program that focuses on verifying the effectiveness of your sanitation and being able to make key decisions for improvement. You will hear from Denise Webster, VP of Food Safety at SCS Global Services who has 28 years of developing, implementing addressing food safety programs and Melissa Calicchia, Chief Science Officer of eBacMap who has over 40 years of experience as a leading microbiologist and industry expert in issue resolution.

What you will takeaway from attending this webinar:

. Regulatory importance of environmental monitoring programs (EMP)

. Learn how to develop a robust EMP that is tailored to your facility and products produced

. Use of advanced systems to map, track and trend your environmental pathogen testing results

. Best practices on how to address non-conforming results and reduce your exposure to potential risks

