Sidra Medicine Announces Inaugural MENA Microbiome Conference In Qatar

Doha: Sidra Medicine, a Qatar Foundation entity, will host its inaugural Middle East and North Africa Human Microbiome (MENA Microbiome ) from September 28-29, 2024 at The Plaza Hotel in Doha. The event will be held in partnership with the renowned Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), creating a for knowledge exchange and driving breakthroughs in microbiome research.

Titled 'From Biomarkers Discovery to Microbiota-based Therapeutics', MENA Microbiome will delve into the latest developments in microbiome research, highlighting its critical impact on human health. It will explore the multifaceted role of microbiota in human health, covering its influence on diseases like obesity, cancer, diabetes, infectious diseases, and pregnancy complications such as preterm birth.





Dr. Souhaila Al Khodor , Director of Reproductive and Perinatal Health at Sidra Medicine and MENA Microbiome Co-Chair, said:

Dr. Annalisa Terranegra , Principal Investigator at Sidra Medicine and MENA Microbiome Co-Chair, said:

MENA Microbiome will feature top experts from Europe, North America, the Middle East and South East Asia. Dr. Rayana Bou Haka, World Health Organization Representative and Head of the WHO Office in Qatar and Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, Medical Director of Communicable Disease Center, Hamad Medical Corporation, will be presenting opening remarks. Prof. Alessio Fasano, Professor of Pediatrics from Harvard Medical School, USA and Prof. Peer Bork, Director of EMBL Heidelberg, Germany will each be keynote speakers for Day 1 and Day 2 of the conference respectively.

Ruth Frey, Vice President, Global Strategy and Business Development, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia said:

Both Dr. Al Khodor and Dr. Terranegra will be discussing the latest microbiome research they are conducting at Sidra Medicine. Dr. Al Khodor's talk will be on“Multi-Omics of microbial and host factors for a better understanding of Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease” while Dr. Annalisa's presentation is about“Precision nutrition approach to pediatric type 1 diabetes.”