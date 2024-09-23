Elevating Business And Art: Comcast Business Unveils Mobile Masterpieces With Local Artists Throughout Chicago

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Comcast Business collaborates with top Chicago artists to showcase mobile solutions through larger-than-life art

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that blends creativity and technology,

Comcast Business today announced a unique new collaboration in Chicago. Partnering with four prominent Chicago-based artists, Comcast Business introduced

four larger-than-life statues in key neighborhoods across the city. This initiative is designed to spotlight the crucial role of mobile technologies in today's business while celebrating Chicago's vibrant arts scene.

Between September 19th and October 10, 2024, the city will become a canvas for creativity and innovation as the nine-foot-tall mobile statues, each uniquely designed by local artists, make their debut in Lincoln Park, Pilsen, The Loop, and Hyde Park. These creative activations represent Comcast Business's commitment to industry-leading mobile solutions, as well as its desire to foster deeper connections in the communities that fuel Chicago's dynamic business landscape.

"In today's ever-connected world, businesses require robust, flexible mobile solutions that keep them ahead," said Tracy Pitcher, Senior Vice President of Comcast Business, Central Division. "Our collaboration with these talented artists underscores Comcast Business's dedication to both technological innovation and community engagement. These statues are an exciting visual celebration of both."

The project also includes a sweepstakes , open to businesses within Comcast's Greater Chicago Region, which spans Central and Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana, and Southwest Michigan. Five lucky winners will share in $10,000 in prizes, including one $5,000 award and five $1,000 awards. The winners will be announced on November 4, 2024.

Statue Locations:



Lincoln Park: Belden Centre - 2301 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614

Pilsen: Harrison Park - 1824 S Wood St, Chicago, IL 60608

Loop: Daley Plaza - 50 W Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602 Hyde Park: Nichols Park - 1355 E 53rd St, Chicago, IL 60615

Comcast Business provides industry-leading mobile technology and connectivity solutions tailored for businesses of all sizes. Through connectivity solutions, Comcast Business partners with the business community to serve as a catalyst for growth and innovation and helping them unlock endless possibilities.

"Serving local businesses is at the heart of what we do here in the Greater Chicago Region," said Jeff Cobb, Vice President of Comcast Business, Greater Chicago Region. "By showcasing these incredible works for art, we're able to amplify our presence in Chicago and showcase the vital role our mobile solutions play in driving business performance and success."

Comcast is committed to the communities it serves – which in Chicago, includes all 77 city neighborhoods.

Since 2011, the company has invested $191 million in cash and in-kind donations to community-based organizations in Chicago.

For more information on Comcast's community impact initiatives in Chicago, click here .

To learn more about Comcast Business' sweepstakes, please visit ChicagoComcastBusinessSweeps .

Meet the Artists:

Kate Lynn Lewis , a South Florida and Chicago-based artist/muralist specializing in brand collaborations and large-scale public art commissions, designed Comcast Business' statue at the Daley Plaza. You can follow Kate and all her work on Instagram href="" rel="nofollow" lyn .

Conrad Javier , an artist from the suburbs of Chicago specializing in illustration and concept art, designed Comcast Business' statue at Harrison Park in Pilsen. You can follow Conrad and all his work on Instagram @conrad .

Brandin Hurley , a Chicago-based installation artist with a background in scenic design and public art across the city, designed Comcast Business' statue at Nichols Park in Hyde Park. You can follow Brandin and all her work on Instagram @brandin .

Blake Jones , a Chicago-based designer, illustrator and muralist with street art in numerous neighborhoods in the city, designed Comcast Business' statue in Lincoln Park. You can follow Blake and all his work on Instagram @blake_jones .

