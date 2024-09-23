District Taco Celebrates 15 Years Of Flavor: 2024 Marks Milestones In Brand Expansion & Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

District Taco's leadership team recently traveled to the Yucatán to immerse themselves in the region's culture and cuisine, reinforcing their commitment to authentic flavors and the brand's heritage.

From Humble Beginnings to Regional Favorite, District Taco's 2024 Growth Fuels Continued Success Across New Markets

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- District Taco , the premier Mexican fast-casual restaurant known for its authentic Yucatán flavors, is proud to announce its 15th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the brand's history. From a single food cart in Rosslyn, Virginia to a growing franchise, District Taco has become a popular destination in the communities it serves. This year, the brand continues to make waves with new openings and accolades, while forging a deeper connection to its roots.

Celebrating 15 Years of Success

In 2024, District Taco was ranked as the best Mexican food in Virginia

by LoveFood, a testament to the brand's consistent quality, authenticity, and guest satisfaction. This honor comes as the brand celebrates 15 years of serving up delicious, Yucatán-inspired dishes to fans across the Mid-Atlantic area.

Rediscovering Roots: A Journey to the Heart of Yucatán

Osiris Hoil, Co-Founder and CEO of District Taco, recently embarked on a trip to the Yucatán with the District Taco team to reflect on the brand's 15-year journey, and to reconnect with his roots. The in-depth documentary of this trip offers an intimate look at the inspiration behind the brand, showcasing the traditional techniques and flavors that have defined District Taco since its inception. Watch the documentary here: .

"Our visit to the Yucatán wasn't just a return to where it all began, it was a reaffirmation of our commitment to bringing authentic flavors from my home to District Taco," said Hoil. "As we grow, we will always remain true to our roots so that more people can enjoy the flavors my family has passed down for generations."

Continued Growth and Expansion

District Taco's 15th year has been marked by expansion, with new locations opening in Norfolk, VA and Wayne, NJ, two more New Jersey openings slated for this fall, and Orlando, FL locations on the horizon for Q1 2025.

"Our growth is a direct reflection of our team's hard work and dedication to delivering fresh, authentic flavors to our guests. We're excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to continuing this momentum into 2025," said Chris Medhurst, President and COO of District Taco.

Recognized for Excellence

In addition to new store openings, District Taco was recently honored as Minority-Owned Business of the Year by the American Business Awards®, underscoring the brand's commitment to excellence, diversity, and community involvement. This accolade is a significant achievement for District Taco as the brand continues to champion inclusivity and create opportunities for its employees and the communities it serves.

This year, Hoil was also honored by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services with the prestigious Outstanding Americans by Choice award . This award celebrates the achievements of naturalized citizens who have made significant contributions as Americans. Past recipients include well-known personalities such as chefs José Andrés and Lorena Garcia, as well as MLB legends Fernando Valenzuela and Mariano Rivera.

Engaging Campaigns and New Products

Looking ahead, District Taco has set ambitious goals for the balance of 2024. The brand is in the midst of a refresh to better connect with guests and tell more of its story. With an emphasis on sharing the best of the Yucatán, District Taco is focused on serving bold, authentic flavors, prepared traditionally with fresh ingredients.

As part of these efforts, District Taco recently launched a 360o marketing campaign to promote its All-Day Breakfast. The effort aims to raise awareness of District Taco's fan-favorite breakfast tacos and burritos, which are available any time of day.

District Taco is also planning two exciting menu innovations for Q4: A multi-pack deal aimed at sharing occasions for friends and families, and snackable churro bites with Ghirardelli chocolate dipping sauce. With these offerings, District Taco will give guests more of what they want while staying true to the brand's Yucatán-inspired menu.

Franchising Opportunities

District Taco is actively seeking franchise partners with a proven track record in multi-unit operations and a passion for guest experience, who are motivated to grow with an emerging brand. For more information about District Taco Franchising, visit href="" rel="nofollow" districttac .

ABOUT DISTRICT TACO

In 2009, two neighbors got together over some homemade chips, salsa and guacamole and decided to launch District Taco as a food cart. Since then, District Taco has opened multiple locations in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC. Their mission is to serve quality – Yucatán style – Mexican food that is fresh, simple, and healthful, with a fully customizable menu that includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. At District Taco, food is made fresh daily from the highest quality ingredients. They strive to limit their impact on the environment by serving in environmentally friendly packaging where possible. For more information about District Taco or their menu, and to download the app, visit districttaco or follow @districttaco across socials.

