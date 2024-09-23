NGH Reinvigorates Flagship Intertherm Manufactured Housing HVAC Brand With Modern Brand Overhaul

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nortek Global HVAC has unveiled new branding for their manufactured brand, Intertherm. Intertherm, a standout in the manufactured housing heating and air conditioning space for decades, boasts a full line of heating and cooling products for factory-built housing applications.

The new logo, look, and messaging highlight what the has loved about the brand and its products for decades while re-energizing the brand with a modernized look and feel. Additionally, the company is extending the warranty on matched system products to coincide with the launch of A2L-compliant equipment.

“For decades, Intertherm has been focused on the specific needs of the factory-built housing market with a dedicated team that supports those contractors and distributors,” said Steve Einig, Vice President of Marketing.“This reimagining pays homage to our years of experience within the industry while laying the groundwork for Intertherm's vision for the future of factory-built housing HVAC.”

The company's new messaging highlights its RightFitTM approach to manufacturing. Intertherm's innovative approach to comprehensive system design results in high-quality, versatile, and reliable equipment that brings you the RightMatchTM and the RightFunctionTM for factory-built housing applications – all supported by the RightFoundationTM.

.RightMatch: Intertherm systems are designed to work together to deliver superior performance, longer warranty coverage, and long-lasting dependability while minimizing the guesswork associated with mixing and matching products.

.RightFunction: Intertherm offers many solutions tailored to a broad array of factory-built housing applications. A diverse product portfolio covers all application needs, regardless of fuel type or climate.

.RightFoundation: No one knows the factory-built housing HVAC market quite like Intertherm. Intertherm's singularly unique legacy of innovation specifically for these unique spaces underscores its focus on understanding and meeting the needs of any footprint.

The comprehensive relaunch features new literature, a brand-new consumer website, and new branding on products; all timed with the launch of new A2L-compliant equipment. The new site features tools geared at making choosing the right equipment match for factory-built housing applications easier. Visit for more details.

For more information about NGH's products, contractors and distributors visit .

About NGH (Nortek Global HVAC)

At NGH, we have a passion to make the world breathe easier. We engineer top-tier residential and manufactured housing HVAC equipment that our contractors love to install, our end-users comfortably enjoy and our partners proudly carry. Our brand portfolio includes the Frigidaire®, Maytag® and Gibson® brands for residential equipment, and Intertherm® for manufactured housing equipment. For more information, visit .

