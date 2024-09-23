Nightride Thermal Named Winner Of Inaugural Coolest Thing Made In New York Contest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mary Ellen Kramer, CEOBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NightRide Thermal Inc., an leader in thermal camera technology, has been awarded by the New York State Business Council as "The Coolest Thing Made in New York ". This prestigious recognition highlights the company's groundbreaking, innovative thermal imaging solutions to enhance safety and visibility for professional, commercial, and consumer use.The contest showcased a range of products made across the state, celebrating the diversity and creativity of New York's manufacturing sector. NightRide Thermal, headquartered in NYC, stood out among a competitive field of companies due to its commitment to advancing thermal technology.Pioneering the Future of Safety and VisibilityNightRide Thermal's cutting-edge products provide drivers, first responders, and outdoor enthusiasts with superior vision in low-light and nighttime conditions. The company's vehicle-mounted thermal cameras offer unmatched clarity, allowing users to detect animals, people, and objects in the dark, ensuring safety and peace of mind on the road or in the field.NightRide Thermal CEO Mary Ellen Kramer expressed excitement over the win: "This award a testament to our technological advancements and to our team's hard work and dedication. We're incredibly proud to represent New York's manufacturing excellence on the global stage."A Global Vision with Local RootsIn addition to winning this prestigious accolade, NightRide Thermal has been rapidly expanding its reach. With clients across the United States, Europe, and other international markets, the company continues to innovate and set the standard in thermal imaging. NightRide products have been embraced by professionals in law enforcement, hunting, agriculture, and more as a leading solution for improving safety in challenging environments.Looking AheadWinning the "Coolest Thing Made in New York" contest propels NightRide Thermal further into the spotlight as an innovative leader. With new products in development and plans for expansion, the company is poised to continue making waves in the industry.For more information about NightRide Thermal's products and groundbreaking innovations, visit /

