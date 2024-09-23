Live Mexican Night At Buenaventura Grand Hotel & Great Moments During National Hispanic Heritage Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Buenaventura Grand Hotel & Great Moments, located in the vibrant city of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, invites guests and visitors to one of its most anticipated themed evenings: Mexican Night, a cultural celebration honoring the rich traditions of Mexico.Despite of the 5 de mayo celebration that most Americans have in mind as the most important celebration of Mexico, September is the most patriotic month that Mexicans celebrate for the independence Anniversary the night of September 15th; aligned with the celebration National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15), that's why Mexican Night at Buenaventura Grand Hotel takes place every Thursday in the stunning setting of the hotel, located along the Bay of Banderas, at the northern end of downtown Puerto Vallarta. Attendees will enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with Mexican cuisine, music, and folklore.A Traditional Mexican Buffet DinnerDuring Mexican Night, Buenaventura Grand Hotel offers an exquisite buffet of traditional dishes, showcasing the authentic flavors of Mexican cuisine. Guests can savor tacos, tamales, chiles en nogada, and mole poblano, all prepared by the hotel's talented culinary team. Additionally, a selection of typical beverages is available, including aguas frescas, tequila, mezcal and raicilla perfectly complementing the culinary experience.Live Music and Folkloric DanceAs part of this experience, guests will enjoy live mariachi music, Mexico's iconic sound that fills the atmosphere with joy and excitement. Furthermore, a group of folkloric dancers performs vibrant routines highlighting the cultural diversity of Mexico's different regions, from the elegance of the jarabe tapatío to the energetic rhythms of northern dances.An Unbeatable LocationBuenaventura Grand Hotel is strategically located, just minutes away from local shops and restaurants, and only 15 minutes from the central plaza and the famous Malecón of Puerto Vallarta. This proximity allows guests to explore the best of the city during the day and return to the hotel to enjoy a magical night of Mexican traditions.An Ideal Destination for Great MomentsWith its commitment to offering authentic and memorable experiences, Buenaventura Grand Hotel & Great Moments stands as one of the top destinations in Puerto Vallarta for those looking to connect with Mexican culture in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.Buenaventura Grand Hotel Mexican Night Photo Gallery: Fiesta Mexicana!For more information and reservations, please visit our website:Press ContactCarlos Lopez...About Buenaventura Grand Hotel & Great MomentsBuenaventura Grand Hotel & Great Moments is a luxury resort in Puerto Vallarta, offering guests a unique experience on the shores of the Bay of Banderas. With a focus on exceptional service, top-tier culinary offerings, and various recreational activities, the hotel is the perfect place for those looking to enjoy the charm and culture of Mexico.

