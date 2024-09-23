CBD LION Expands Its Edible Range With 750Mg CBD Gummies Available Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CBD Gummies 750mg

CBD Oil Tinctures

CBD Gummies

CBD Lion

CBD LION, dedicated to producing high-quality CBD products, is excited to announce the expansion of its product line with the launch of CBD Gummies 750mg.

MUNDELEIN, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CBD LION, a family-owned business dedicated to producing high-quality CBD products, is excited to announce the expansion of its product line with the launch of CBD Gummies 750mg. Known for its transparency and commitment to quality, CBD LION is now offering its popular gummies across the United States, providing customers with an additional option in their line of edible CBD products.Introduction of CBD LION's 750mg CBD GummiesCBD LION has expanded its product offerings with the release of 750mg CBD Gummies, designed to provide consumers with a high-quality option in the edible CBD market. Manufactured in a lab, these gummies offer a reliable, consistent experience. They are made with the highest quality cannabinoids and subjected to two rounds of third-party lab testing, ensuring transparency and traceability. Each product is QR-code linked, directing customers to lab results, guaranteeing the same standard of excellence CBD LION has been known for since its inception.Family-Owned Business with a Focus on QualityFounded in 2017 in the suburbs of Chicago, CBD LION is a small, family-owned and operated business that takes pride in its quality-first approach. The company was born out of the founders' extensive experience in the medical and recreational cannabis industry, where they identified a gap in the market for consistent, high-quality CBD products. CBD LION's core team includes individuals with expertise in product development, manufacturing, graphic design, and marketing. This collective knowledge enables the company to offer a range of premium CBD products.Manufacturing Standards and Product TransparencyCBD LION takes pride in its rigorous manufacturing process, ensuring that each product meets strict quality standards. The company's commitment to transparency is demonstrated through its third-party lab testing and QR code system, which allows customers to view the lab results for each batch of products. All of CBD LION's products, including the new 750mg CBD Gummies, are crafted in a controlled environment that ensures the highest level of cleanliness and precision during manufacturing.Expanding the Edible RangeThe introduction of 750mg CBD Gummies adds to CBD LION's extensive range of edible products, which already include various CBD gummies, tinctures, and capsules. The gummies provide an easy, convenient way for consumers to enjoy CBD without the need for measuring doses. This new product line reflects CBD LION's continued commitment to offering diverse options for customers, catering to different preferences and needs in the growing CBD market.Utilizing Cannabis Knowledge to Educate ConsumersIn addition to producing high-quality products, CBD LION is dedicated to educating the public about CBD, hemp, terpenes, and the endocannabinoid system. The company participates in trade shows, panels, and other events, where it shares its expertise with consumers. Whether in person or through online resources such as the company's“Learn About CBD” page, CBD LION strives to be a trusted source of information for consumers looking to understand more about CBD products.Why Transparency Matters to CBD LIONSince the company's founding, transparency has been a core principle. CBD LION understands the importance of providing consumers with clear, accessible information about what they are putting into their bodies. This is why all products undergo rigorous testing, and the results are made publicly available. CBD LION's commitment to transparency extends beyond just lab results. The company provides detailed information about its production processes and the ingredients used, ensuring customers are well-informed about their purchases.Commitment to Affordability and QualityCBD LION prides itself on offering high-quality products at competitive prices. The company's efficient supply chain allows it to keep costs low without compromising the quality of its products. Unlike other brands that charge premium prices for inferior products, CBD LION is committed to providing customers with affordable, high-quality CBD options. This business model reflects the company's belief that everyone should have access to premium CBD products without paying inflated prices.Continuous Adaptation to the Evolving MarketAs the CBD industry evolves, CBD LION remains flexible, adapting its product offerings and practices to meet consumer needs. The company's ability to respond quickly to market changes allows it to maintain a leading position in the CBD space. Whether it's through the introduction of new products like the 750mg CBD Gummies or refining its existing line of CBD Oil Tinctures , CBD LION is committed to innovation and excellence in all areas of its business.About CBD LIONFounded in 2017, CBD LION is a family-owned and operated business based in the suburbs of Chicago. The company specializes in creating high-quality CBD products, utilizing years of experience in the medical and recreational cannabis industries. CBD LION's product range includes edibles, tinctures, capsules, and topicals, all made with the highest-quality cannabinoids. Each product is manufactured in a lab and subjected to third-party lab testing, ensuring transparency and quality. The company is dedicated to helping consumers learn more about CBD, offering educational resources both in person and online.

CBD Lion

CBD Lion

+1 8332232329

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.