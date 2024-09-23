(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Mobile Accessories Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Protective Cases, Power Banks, Headphones & Earphones, Chargers, Screen Protector, Others), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. mobile accessories market size was estimated to reach USD 34.22 billion in 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030 One of the most significant drivers of the mobile phone accessories market is technological advancement. As mobile phones evolve, the demand for compatible accessories also increases. For instance, the introduction of 5G technology has led to the development of new accessories that can support higher data transfer speeds and more robust connectivity.



The evolution of wireless technology has also played a crucial role. Wireless charging pads, Bluetooth earphones, and smartwatches have seen a surge in demand. Apple's introduction of MagSafe technology for iPhones has spurred the development of a range of magnetic accessories, including wallets, mounts, and chargers. The convenience and ease of use offered by these wireless accessories are major factors contributing to their popularity.

Furthermore, Consumer preferences are shifting towards more personalized and multifunctional accessories. There is a growing demand for customized phone cases, skins, and grips that reflect individual tastes and styles. Companies like Casetify and OtterBox offer extensive customization options, allowing consumers to design their accessories. This trend is particularly popular among younger demographics who value individuality and self-expression.

Manufacturers are constantly developing new and innovative products to keep up with the latest mobile phone technologies and consumer needs. For instance, the launch of foldable smartphones has led to the creation of specialized cases and screen protectors designed to accommodate their unique form factors. Recent product launches also highlight the emphasis on innovation. Samsung, for example, has introduced the Galaxy Buds Pro, which features advanced noise-cancellation technology and seamless integration with other Samsung devices. Similarly, Apple's AirPods Pro, with their superior sound quality and noise-cancellation features, has set a new standard for wireless earphones.

The rise of e-commerce has significantly impacted the mobile phone accessories market. Online shopping offers consumers a wide range of products, competitive pricing, and the convenience of home delivery. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on enhancing their online presence through their own websites and major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Best Buy, eBay, Target, and Walmart.

U.S. Mobile Accessories Market Report Highlights

Headphones and earphones accounted for a share of 44.5% in 2023. This significant share is attributed to the rising consumer demand for high-quality audio experiences and the increasing prevalence of remote work and online learning. As more individuals engage in virtual meetings, online classes, and remote collaborations, the need for reliable and high-performance audio devices has surged.

The screen protectors market in the U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. As consumers invest in expensive devices, they seek to protect their investments from scratches, cracks, and other potential damage, fueling the demand for durable and high-quality screen protectors. The sales of mobile accessories through online channels accounted for a share of 35.5% in 2023. Several factors contribute to this trend, including the convenience of online shopping, a broader range of product options, competitive pricing, and the ease of comparing different products and reading customer reviews. Companies Featured

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Bose Corporation

Anker Innovations

ZAGG Inc.

Otter Products, LLC (Otterbox)

Belkin International, Inc.

CG Mobile

Speck Products

Spigen Inc.

RAVPower Nomad Goods Inc. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.4. Competitive Landscape Outlook

Chapter 3. U.S. Mobile Accessories Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Mobile Accessories Market Outlook

3.1.2. U.S. Mobile Accessories Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2. Sales/ Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Technological Advancements in the Market

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Market Opportunities

3.5.4. Market Challenges

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Key Mobile Statistics

3.8.1. Mobile Brand Market Share in the U.S., 2023 (in %)

3.8.2. Desktop v/s Mobile v/s Tablet Market Share, 2023 (in %)

3.8.3. U.S. Smartphone Shipment Market Share, by Brand, 2023 (in %)

Chapter 4. U.S. Mobile Accessories Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.1.1. Mobile Phone Ownership

4.1.2. Ownership, by Age Group

4.1.3. Ownership, by Gender

4.1.4. Ownership, by Income Group

4.1.5. Ownership, by Education

4.1.6. Ownership, by Race/ Ethnicity

4.1.7. Smartphone Dependency in the U.S. (in 2023)

4.1.7.1. Dependency, by Age Group

4.1.7.2. Dependency, by Gender

4.1.7.3. Dependency, by Income Group

4.1.7.4. Dependency, by Education

4.1.7.5. Dependency, by Race/ Ethnicity

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.2.1. Increasing Preference for Premium Priced Mobile Accessories

4.2.2. Increase in Demand for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Products

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Behavior

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5. Key Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. U.S. Mobile Accessories Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Mobile Accessories Market, by Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Protective Cases

5.3.2. Power Banks

5.3.3. Headphones & Earphones

5.3.4. Chargers

5.3.5. Screen Protectors

5.3.6. Others

Chapter 6. U.S. Mobile Accessories Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Mobile Accessories Market, by Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

6.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

6.3.2. Specialty Stores

6.3.3. Electronic Stores

6.3.4. Online

6.3.5. Others

Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Performance

7.5. Product Benchmarking

7.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023 (%)

7.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.8. Company Positioning Matrix

7.9. Strategy Mapping

7.10. Company Profiles

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Financial Performance

7.10.3. Product Portfolios

7.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

U.S. Mobile Accessories Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900