Xavier Walker Produced Negris Lebrum SS25 Fashion Show And Oversaw Casting Of Over 200 Models

Xavier Walker X Negris Lebrum SS25 Showcase at NYFW

USA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xavier Walker, a recognized figure in the industry, successfully produced the Negris LeBrum Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week. In addition to leading the production, Xavier personally oversaw the casting of more than 200 models, ensuring a diverse and inclusive representation on the runway.

Xavier's fashion journey began in Jamaica, where he worked as a freelance model. After moving to the United States, he signed with EMG Models and eventually transitioned into producing fashion shows and casting models. His dual experience in front of the camera and behind the scenes allowed him to seamlessly execute the show, which was praised for its creativity and precision.

Reflecting on the event, Xavier expressed gratitude, stating:“I was honored to work with Negris LeBrum on this incredible collection. This show was a celebration of fashion, culture, and diversity, and it was a privilege to help bring such talented models to the runway.”

Xavier also extended a heartfelt thank you to his casting and show team, whose dedication made the production a success.“A big thank you to my incredible team: Norka Vasquez, Stewella Daville, Norkielys Pimentel, Leslie Pimentel, Donique Givans, Aissa Diop, Kadiatou Diallo, and Matthieu Guillot. This show would not have been possible without their hard work and commitment.”

The Negris LeBrum SS25 show, under Xavier's guidance, was widely acclaimed, showcasing the brand's signature mix of cultural richness and bold fashion.

About Xavier Walker

Xavier Walker began his modeling career in Jamaica before moving to the U.S. and signing with EMG Models. His expertise in both modeling and production has made him a key player in organizing high-profile fashion shows and casting a diverse array of talent.

About Negris LeBrum

Negris LeBrum is a fashion brand celebrated for its inclusive approach and sophisticated, modern designs. The brand's collections are known for their cultural influences and have received global recognition on major fashion stages.

Xavier Walker

