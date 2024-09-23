Kansas City University Appoints Dr. Sally Ann Mitchell As Program Director For New Anesthesiologist Assistant Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kansas City University (KCU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sally Ann Mitchell, EdD, MMSc, CAA, as the program director for its new Master of Sciences in Anesthesiologist Assistant (MHS-AA) program, set to begin in January 2026.

Dr. Mitchell joins KCU from Indiana University School of Medicine, where she most recently served as vice chair of education for the Department of Anesthesia. In addition to her role as a certified anesthesiologist assistant (CAA), she held an adjunct faculty position at Johns Hopkins University School of Education, where she taught applied statistics and served as a capstone advisor in the Master of Education in the Health Professions (MEHP) program.

With over two decades of experience as a practicing CAA in diverse clinical settings, Mitchell brings a wealth of clinical and academic expertise to her new role. Her strong background in higher education leadership and curriculum development makes her exceptionally equipped to lead the establishment of KCU's AA program.

Mitchell has worked as a CAA for more than two decades in various clinical health care settings. Her vast clinical experience ranges from working with private practice anesthesia groups at large suburban hospitals, to urban academic teaching hospitals with the full spectrum of learners, to ambulatory surgery centers and most recently a tertiary care hospital for children.

"I was drawn to this role by the unique opportunity to build an innovative program in my professional field. The overwhelming support from both the university and the community made this position even more appealing. I am excited to help educate future anesthesiologist assistants and prepare them to become integral members of anesthesia care teams, especially in Joplin and the surrounding areas," said Mitchell.

As the founding program director, Mitchell will oversee the development of the program's curriculum, course syllabi and assessments, while fostering relationships with strategic partners. She will also lead recruitment efforts to ensure the program meets the highest educational standards.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mitchell to KCU to lead our anesthesiologist assistant program,” said Edward O'Connor, PhD, provost and executive vice president for Academic, Research and Student Affairs.“Her exceptional background in higher education administration and her proven expertise in curriculum development will be instrumental in shaping this program. We are confident that Dr. Mitchell's leadership will ensure our students receive top-tier education and training in this critical field."

The curriculum will cover anesthesia principles, pharmacology, patient assessment and advanced anesthesia practice techniques. Students will gain hands-on clinical experience, working alongside accomplished anesthesiologists and CAAs in a variety of health care settings. This comprehensive training will prepare graduates to sit for the certification exam offered by the National Commission for the Certification of Anesthesiologist Assistants (NCCAA).

As recognized by the American Society of Anesthesiologists, certified anesthesiologist assistants are vital members of the anesthesia care team, working under the supervision of physician anesthesiologists to provide care in a variety of clinical environments. The profession has grown significantly over the past few decades, addressing the increasing demand for anesthesia services across the country.

Kansas City University, founded in 1916, is a fully accredited, private not-for-profit health sciences university with Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Biosciences and a College of Dental Medicine. The College of Osteopathic Medicine is the fifth largest medical school in the U.S., the ninth most impactful medical school for primary care for the nation, the eighth most affordable of private medical colleges, and the leading producer of physicians for the State of Missouri. The College of Osteopathic Medicine has two sites strategically located on the University's campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, Missouri, to address the growing needs of both urban and rural populations. The University offers multiple graduate degrees; a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine; a Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology; a Master of Arts in Bioethics; a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences; a Master of Business Administration in partnership with Rockhurst University; a new Master of Public Health in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center; and seated the first Doctor of Dental Medicine students in 2023.

