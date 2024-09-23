HAUTUKI Innovates Efficient Vitamin D Delivery For Children Through Transdermal Application

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Maharastra, India, 23rd September 2024, Recent nutritional surveys conducted both domestically and internationally indicate that more than 80% of children in their growth phase suffer from D deficiency or insufficiency. Research also shows that children with stunted growth are more prone to vitamin D deficiency compared to their peers. In countries with frequent rainy or overcast days, ensuring adequate vitamin D intake is naturally more challenging.







CUSTICS Inc. (CEO LEE KANG IL), in their search for a more efficient method to administer vitamin D to growing children, has adopted the TDDS (Transdermal Delivery System) approach. Transdermal delivery offers several advantages, such as convenience, controlled absorption, and bypassing the liver's first-pass metabolism. CUSTICS has also acquired related technology from Seoul National University. This patented system facilitates the absorption of large molecule substances via peptides, ensuring effective delivery through a patch.







While traditional transdermal delivery is often limited to formulations with small molecular sizes or high lipophilicity, CUSTICS' patented technology overcomes these challenges. The bio-experiments demonstrated that efficient skin penetration is achieved through peptide ligands, enabling successful delivery.

A spokesperson from CUSTICS commented,“Our patented technology has the potential to contribute to the global market. To this end, we have recently registered HAUTUKI with the U.S. FDA OTC.” This innovative approach promises to revolutionize vitamin D supplementation, particularly in regions where natural intake is insufficient due to environmental factors.







