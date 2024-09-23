(MENAFN) Danish Prime Mette Frederiksen has expressed her belief that public debates regarding NATO's role in the Ukraine conflict are inadvertently aiding Moscow. She advocates for a more unrestricted approach to support Ukraine, emphasizing the need to focus on the broader goals of the alliance rather than allowing Russian concerns to dictate strategy. This perspective aligns with her strong backing of Kyiv as it seeks to counter Russian aggression.



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden this week to discuss his so-called "victory plan." This plan includes a request for Washington to permit long-range strikes using Western-supplied weapons deep within Russian territory. Such a move has raised alarms in Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin asserting that it would constitute an act of war by NATO against Russia.



Frederiksen, in an interview with Bloomberg TV, made it clear that she believes such permission should be granted regardless of any potential backlash from Moscow. She pointed out that the most significant red line had already been crossed when Russia invaded Ukraine, thus rejecting any notion that Russia should have a say in NATO's or Europe’s strategic decisions.



Her comments underscore a growing sentiment among NATO allies that they must continue to provide robust support to Ukraine without being overly cautious about Russian reactions. This approach reflects an understanding of the high stakes involved in the conflict and a commitment to ensuring Ukraine can effectively defend itself against ongoing aggression.

