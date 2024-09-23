Australian Researchers Discover New Cells In World-First

(MENAFN- IANS) Canberra, Sep 23 (IANS) Australian researchers have discovered new cells in a world-first that they say could enhance future human tissue repair and generation.

In a study published on Monday, a team from the South Australian and Medical Research Institute discovered the cells that can transform into two previously-known types of cells: endothelial cells that form blood vessels and macrophages, which are responsible for tissue repair and defense.

Named EndoMac progenitors, the new cells were discovered in the outer layer of aortas in adult mice.

The team said that the existence of cells with similar functions has been theorized for over a century but that they had never been found. The discovery was the result of nine years of work by the researchers.

They found that the cells are activated by injury or poor blood flow, at which point they rapidly expand to aid healing, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ongoing research suggests that the EndoMac progenitors could be used to boost healing in conditions like diabetes where the body struggles to properly repair itself.

"When we transplanted these progenitors into diabetic wounds, we saw a dramatic improvement in healing within days," Sanuri Liyange, a member of the research team, said in a media release.

"In theory, this could become a game-changer for patients suffering from chronic wounds."

She said that the discovery was a promising development for creating more effective treatments that support the body's ability to heal and maintain function over time.