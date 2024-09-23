Israeli leader comments on suspected role of West Jerusalem in pagers explosion

(MENAFN) Israeli President Isaac Herzog commented on the suspected role of West Jerusalem in the recent mass detonation of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon.



During an interview with Sky News' Trevor Phillips on Sunday, Herzog faced questions about the indiscriminate nature of the attacks, which resulted in the deaths of at least 37 people, including two children, and around 3,000.



Herzog firmly rejected any association with the attacks, stating, “I reject out of hand any connection to this or that source of operation.”



When questioned about whether Israel completely denies involvement or holds another party responsible for the attacks, Herzog avoided directly addressing the issue, instead accusing Hezbollah of "destroying Lebanon" from the outset.



Herzog clarified, “I did not allude to anything except to say that there are many enemies of Hezbollah, quite a few these days. Hezbollah has been choking Lebanon, destroying Lebanon, and creating chaos repeatedly. We are here simply to defend ourselves. That’s all we do.”



Israeli intelligence is widely believed to be behind the attacks, which have faced widespread international condemnation.



Human Rights Official Volker Turk described the incident as “shocking,” stating it has caused deep “fear and terror.”

MENAFN23092024000045015839ID1108704541