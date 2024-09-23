(MENAFN) Transit via Iran’s roads increases 73 percent in 5 months year-over-year. The significant increase in road transit within Iran is likely indicative of an improved economic landscape and a surge in commercial activities within the road transport sector. Recent reports highlight that the transit of goods via Iran's roads experienced a remarkable 70 percent rise in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year, from March 20 to June 20, compared to the same timeframe last year. During these three months, approximately 4.5 million tons of goods were transported through the nation's roadways.



This upward trend in transit activities reflects not only the growing volume of goods being moved but also the heightened interest from various stakeholders, including governments, traders, and transport operators from neighboring and international regions. Such interest signifies the effectiveness of the Iranian government's strategic focus on enhancing transit and logistics capabilities, which aims to bolster economic ties with surrounding countries.



Former Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash has pointed out the strategic importance of the "Iran Way" initiative. This program facilitates neighboring countries' access to international waters by utilizing Iran as a transit route. Bazrpash emphasized that the Iran Way initiative acts as a crucial gateway for Iran's transit opportunities, further solidifying the country’s role in regional logistics and trade.



Overall, these developments not only highlight the success of Iran's governmental strategies in boosting its transit sector but also indicate a broader regional integration, enhancing economic cooperation and logistical connectivity across borders.

