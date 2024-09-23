Future Electronics Features Bulgin 400 Series Buccaneer In Recently Launched Digital Campaign

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease ) September 23, 2024 - Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce a newly-launched digital campaign putting the spotlight on Bulgin's 400 Series Buccaneer connectors.



These IP-rated circular connectors for power, signal and data by Bulgin are optimally suited to provide high performance levels in demanding environments. These rugged connectors can submerge in water and withstand high levels of UV exposure, being a small-form, all-terrain solution. The Bulgin 400 series Buccaneer excels under challenging conditions and helps you reduce installation time in the process.



To learn more about the 400 series connectors, visit



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



