President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To President Of Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian over the numerous human casualties caused by an explosion at a mine in the town of Tabas, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply shocked by the news of numerous casualties as a result of an explosion at a coal mine in the city of Tabas.

I share your grief over this tragedy, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you, the relatives and loved ones of those who died, and all the people of Iran, and wish the injured a recovery.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 September 2024"