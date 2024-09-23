Lisa Hyde Of Mind Body Spirit Coaching To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATHABASCA, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- If we look out the window and see pouring rain many of us will fill our minds with dread that our outdoor plans are totally ruined. We sulk and become moody and angry. What if instead we change our negative thinking, reframe, and figure out how we can make the best of what is. For example, instead of going out how about watching an inspiring movie, do some reading, or catch up with a long- distance friend on social media? Or what if when you were a child you were continually told you're are not good enough. You will grow up believing you are worthless and unlovable so much so it become deeply ingrained in your psyche. Luckily, these limiting beliefs are not only completely false, but they aren't set in stone and you can change them. How much nicer will our outlook in life become on an every day basis if we learn to see things with different eyes? How can we turn around what we see, move forward with clarity, and view life through a lens of joy and purpose?

Lisa Hyde is a highly sought after top professional mindset coach and the owner of Mind Body Spirit Coaching.

Through Lisa's incredibly unique and highly effective coaching, we can acquire the proper tools to learn to shift our mindset from negative thoughts and beliefs to healthy, positive ones. She will help you identify and remove obstacles blocking your way to health and happiness. Maybe you've been struggling with anxiety, depression, relationship issues, and low self-esteem from all the years you spent believing negative thoughts and living your life according to those toxic beliefs. By shifting your mindset, you can learn how to effortlessly manifest your best life by mastering those skills effectively.

Lisa also urges us to live by the Law of Attraction which means you will attract into your life whatever your thoughts are focused because energy can attract like energy.

In 2009, after many years of struggling in the corporate world, Lisa had an epiphany that began her journey to discover the mind and human potential. Right then and there she made the commitment to start working on herself and dove deep into all of self-sabotaging behavior patterns. Soon she became a whole new version of who she was – someone who loves life, has a strong mindset, and was ready to follow her dreams. This prompted her to look into coaching and through her experience she emerged from her own setbacks realizing coaching was her purpose, passion, and mission, and that helping as many people as possible was what she was meant to do.

Lisa is known for her compassionate, practical, direct, relatable and outcome-based approach. Her main objective is to help us make pivotal life decisions more aware of what truly matters and aligns with our own core fundamental beliefs. When she helps us re-frame our ways to approach obstacles and tap into our wisdom, she helps us release the blocks holding us back so we can make confident choices without regret.

Besides coaching, Lisa also wholeheartedly encourages to practice self-care, breathing exercises, meditation, and affirmations. Find our happy place so we can enjoy authentically what lights us up the most.

Lisa encourages individuals to seek out her Coaching as a path to self-discovery. Looking within ourselves leads us to the path of healing and that expands our capabilities to live more joyful and purpose filled lives.

