Lebanon: Israeli Occupation's Airstrikes Kills 100 People, Injures 400

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Lebanese of affirmed on Monday that a 100 were killed and more than 400 others were in Israeli on several areas and towns in southern Lebanon.

The ministry's emergency operations center said in a statement that this is the initial toll of the "prolonged" Israeli airstrikes since this morning, confirming that emergency teams, civil defense and the Lebanese Red Cross are delivering the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Ministry of Health asked all hospitals in the southern governorates, Nabatieh and Baalbek-Hermel to stop all cold operations in order to make room for treating the wounded due to the continuous Israeli occupation's aggression on Lebanon.

Lebanon is witnessing a second round of a series of raids targeting various parts of southern Lebanon, where raids were recorded in the Tyre area on the outskirts of many towns, as well as the outskirts of towns in Zahrani area.

On his part, Lebanese Minister of Education Abbas Al-Halabi announced in a statement the closure of public and private schools in all governorates of the south, Nabatieh, Beqaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and the southern suburbs.

Residents were displaced from the targeted areas towards safer areas, especially since the raids hit a number of homes, shops and various properties. (end)

