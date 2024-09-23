With The Mallee Elementaltm 65 Tree Guard, Arborgreen Is Changing The Way Australia Grows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Mallee ElementalTM 65 tree guard is at work protecting seedlings - a no compromise alternative to traditional plastic guards.

Arborgreen is the exclusive distributor of the Mallee ElementalTM 65 tree guard - the better way to grow

100% recyclable. 65% less plastic. No compromises.

- Marc Jarvis, Head of Marketing, Arborgreen

MOUNT BARKER, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arborgreen , a leader in innovative tree protection and environmental sustainability, proudly announces the launch of the Mallee Elemental TM 65 Tree Guard. Available exclusively through Arborgreen, this new product redefines the future of tree protection, balancing durability with sustainability and setting a new standard in reducing plastic waste.

The Mallee ElementalTM 65 Tree Guard, made from UNiCOR, an advanced fluted material, contains 65% less plastic than traditional tree guards and is fully recyclable through a national network of depots. Tested and proven to perform without the compromises typically seen in other sustainable solutions, this tree guard demonstrates Arborgreen's commitment to reducing environmental impact by reusing materials and minimizing the need for new raw resources.

"Time is the most significant cost in any project, which is why traditional fluted plastic tree guards have remained popular-they are quick to install, durable, and reusable,” said Jason Gooden, Managing Director of Arborgreen.“With the Mallee ElementalTM 65 Tree Guard, we have created a product that offers the same benefits but with 65% less plastic. It's a product that not only protects trees but also protects the future."

Arborgreen's focus on sustainability doesn't stop with the Mallee ElementalTM 65 Tree Guard. The company is already working on future innovations to further reduce environmental impact without compromising on product reliability.

Marc Jarvis, Arborgreen's Head of Marketing, added,“This new product exemplifies our mission of creating solutions that are as good for the planet as they are for protecting seedlings. It's a step forward in rethinking how we approach tree protection.”

In line with the Australian Government's "Growing a Better Australia" initiative, which aims to plant one billion trees over the next decade, using the Mallee ElementalTM 65 Tree Guard could significantly reduce plastic waste. If 10 million trees were planted with these guards, Australia would reduce plastic use by 650 tonnes.

About Arborgreen:

Arborgreen is a leading provider of innovative solutions for tree planting, protection, and environmental sustainability in Australia. The company is committed to helping Australia grow by developing tools and products that protect both trees and the future of the environment.

