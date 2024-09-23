Finishworks Introduces Cerus-N-Stain, A First-Of-Its-Kind One-Step Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The one-step cerusing and staining solution reduces time and cost

FinishWorks ® -recently merged with Mohawk, a leading provider of high-performance industrial finishes and coating solutions-launches its groundbreaking one-step cerusing and staining solution, Cerus-n-Stain . Cerus-n-Stain is the only product of its kind on the market, cutting the number of labor-intensive steps by up to 50 percent.

"Traditionally, achieving a ceruse finish has been a complex and labor-intensive process," said Rodney McFalls, Director of Color Styling and Interpretive Design at FinishWorks. "With the merger of Mohawk and Finishworks, the brands have powered together to bring Cerus-n-Stain to market, providing a cost-effective and time efficient product that is easily accessible to consumers."

Cerusing enhances the natural beauty of wood, giving it a timeless yet contemporary look. It works exceptionally well on open-pored harwoods like oak, ash, and walnut, which absorb the ceruse paste effectively. This technique is versatile, ideal for furniture, cabinetry, and even flooring.

Cerus-n-Stain is one of the outcomes from the merger of FinishWorks and Mohawk. The two brands have been working behind the scenes for years to enhance each other's product offerings and this year they have fully joined forces as a single company: FinishWorks.

Cerus-n-Stain is available to purchase from any of the FinishWorks locations or sales personnel.

For more on Cerus-n-Stain, and the latest in color trends, application, and design, read the Fall 2024 issue of Trendscape .

ABOUT FINISHWORKS

FinishWorks is a team of experts, innovators, and advisors specializing in high performance industrial finishes and coating solutions. A full-service partner, FinishWorks offers a comprehensive portfolio of material coatings, supplies, and equipment, as well as product development, color matching, application training and support.

