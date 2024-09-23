Redwood Logistics Launches Logistics Health Assessment To Help Companies Uncover Roadmap To Logistics Transformation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Redwood's Logistics Assessment provides strategic, cost-effective, customizable approach to assess your end-to-end logistics strategy

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics , one of North America's fastest-growing fourth party logistics (4PL) providers, today announced the launch of its Logistics Health Assessment. This collaborative assessment is designed to help companies better understand their logistics pain points and identify areas needing improvement amid disruption, demand/price volatility and increased customer expectations. Redwood's Logistics Assessment goes beyond traditional industry analytics by incorporating in-depth analysis on transportation technology applications and partners, as well as performance benchmarks for existing 3PL partners.



Leveraging the expertise of trusted advisors in the logistics execution and technology industry, the assessment provides tailored guidance to meet company specific needs. Companies will gain clear, actionable insights for immediate results, as well as enhanced connectivity through integrated data, analytics, systems, applications, and streamlined automation and orchestration. Additionally, the assessment provides a comprehensive analysis, assessing all critical logistics areas including procurement, transportation, operations, forwarding, global trade and warehousing.

“The introduction of our Logistics Health Assessment furthers Redwood's commitment to meeting customers wherever they are in their logistics journey," said Mike Reed, Chief Product Officer, Redwood. "No matter their challenges or level of expertise, Redwood can provide in-depth analysis of your freight and technology solutions to assess the maturity of your strategy, benchmark your performance against industry standards, and provide a strategic roadmap to success.”

The Redwood Logistics Health Assessment includes three tiers, each designed to provide deeper insights and more comprehensive solutions:

Tier 1: Foundation Assessment- An in-depth analysis of your freight and technology solutions to assess the maturity of your logistics strategy.

Tier 2: Benchmark Assessment- Builds on the foundational audit, adding a comprehensive benchmark evaluation to compare your performance against industry standards and peers.

Tier 3: Transformation Assessment- Incorporates elements from both tiers and includes an in-depth site visit and in-person analysis to deliver a customized, tailored transformation roadmap specific to the customer's needs.

"The Redwood Logistics Health Assessment showcases our modern 4PL strategy," added Reed. "By going beyond execution and taking a deep dive into supply chain technology orchestration, Redwood enables our customers to transform every step of their logistics performance. Whether you're a CEO, CFO, supply chain executive or the head of logistics, Redwood's Logistics Health Assessment provides invaluable insights as you look to meet your next logistics challenge head-on."

To learn more about Redwood's Logistics Health Assessment and how it can benefit your organization, visit Redwood's Logistics Health Assessment page .

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics , a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company's diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology strategy, a modern 4PL. Redwood's 4PL strategy utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry's brightest minds. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

...