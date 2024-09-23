São Paulo’S Setback: Zubeldía Reflects On Painful Defeat And Tactical Choices
Date
9/23/2024 8:27:51 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Luis Zubeldía, São Paulo's coach, faced a tough loss against Internacional on Sunday. The 3-1 defeat at Morumbis Stadium in the Brazilian Championship left the Argentine manager pondering his decisions.
Zubeldía explained his choice to start Lucas, citing the player's need for more game time. Lucas had recently returned from national team duty with limited playing minutes.
The coach emphasized the importance of rotating players due to the demanding schedule. He aims to keep São Paul competitive in multiple tournaments while managing player workload.
Zubeldía acknowledged that São Paulo made costly errors during the match against Internacional. These mistakes allowed their opponents to capitalize and secure the victory.
The manager praised his team's strong start, noting a solid 25-minute opening period. However, he admitted that the overall performance fell short of expectations.
Zubeldía expressed frustration at how São Paulo conceded opportunities to International. He believes his team made it too easy for their opponents to exploit weaknesses.
The coach recognized Internacional's quality but felt São Paulo could have managed the game better. He stressed the need to maintain control and avoid giving away chances.
Despite the loss, São Paulo remains in fifth place in the league standings with 44 points. They missed a chance to climb to fourth after Flamengo 's defeat to Grêmio.
São Paulo now faces a crucial week ahead. They host Botafogo in a decisive Libertadores quarterfinal second leg on Wednesday.
The team then travels to Brasília for a highly anticipated clash against rivals Corinthians in the Brazilian Championship. This match is scheduled for the following Sunday.
Zubeldía and his squad must quickly regroup from this setback. They aim to bounce back in these upcoming crucial fixtures that could shape their season.
MENAFN23092024007421016031ID1108704091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.