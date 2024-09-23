Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Introduces Citracleartm, A Refreshing Pre-Procedure Hydration Solution, To The Healthcare Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Patients Now Have Another Option to Prepare for Medical Procedures

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Diagnostics (BDI), the U.S. subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., a leading global company in the diagnostic imaging business, proudly unveils CitraClearTM, a pre-procedure hydration beverage designed with patients in mind.

As an alternative to traditional options such as milk, water, or juice, CitraClearTM

offers patients a gutsy-filling experience.

Citra-Clear Logo

Continue Reading

Developed with patient comfort and compliance in mind, CitraClearTM

addresses the need for a hydration option that eliminates the disadvantages of soda, including excess sugar and carbonation. Doctors and healthcare providers now have another alternative to offer patients as they prepare for medical procedures.

CitraClearTM

offers a refreshing distinct flavor profile that provides patients with a pleasant hydration experience. It also caters to a wide range of patients' diverse dietary needs as CitraClearTM is gluten-free. Being sugar and carbonation-free, unlike soda, CitraClearTM

is an ideal choice for patients seeking healthier beverage options.

"CitraClearTM

represents an advancement in patient experience," says Cosimo De Pinto, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing at BDI. "We recognized the need for a beverage that hydrates patients effectively and supports dietary preferences and restrictions. CitraClearTM

meets these criteria and offers a compelling solution."

As healthcare professionals increasingly prioritize patient comfort and satisfaction, CitraClearTM

emerges as a versatile solution that enhances the pre-procedure experience. Its unique formulation and enticing flavor profile set a new standard for patient hydration in medical settings.

CitraClearTM

is now available for procurement through authorized distributors. For more information about CitraClearTM

and its benefits, please visit .

CITRACLEAR is manufactured by E-Z-EM Canada Inc. for Bracco Diagnostics Inc.



CITRACLEAR is a trademark of E-Z-EM, Inc.



For additional information about Bracco's products, and for full prescribing information, please visit .



About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A. ("Bracco Imaging"), part of the Bracco Group, is an innovative world leader delivering end-to-end products and solutions through its comprehensive portfolio across diagnostic imaging modalities. Headquartered in

Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging's purpose is to improve people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision diagnostic imaging. The Bracco Imaging portfolio includes products and solutions for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Bracco Imaging has approximately 3,600 employees and operates in more than 100 markets globally. Bracco Imaging has a well-skilled and innovative Research and Development (R&D) organization with an efficient process-oriented approach and track record in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are located in four centers based in

Italy,

Switzerland, the

United Kingdom, and

the United States. Bracco Group global revenues were

1.4 billion Euros

in 2020. To learn more about Bracco Imaging,

Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Media Relations (USA)

Kimberly Gerweck

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

[email protected]

D: +1 609-524-2777

SOURCE Bracco Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED