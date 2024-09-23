Pikeville Medical Center Emergency Department Continues Accessibility Measures, Renews Certified Autism Centertm Status

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pikeville Medical Center Emergency Department recertifies as a Certified Autism CenterTM, maintaining its 4-year commitment to exceptional care for everyone.

- Dale Morton, Pikeville Medical Center ED Director

PIKEVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an ongoing effort to provide exceptional care for autistic individuals, the Pikeville Medical Center Emergency Department renews its Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation, which it has held for four years.

The designation, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), ensures that emergency department staff receive continuous support and training. This enables them to more effectively treat, manage care for, and communicate with autistic individuals seeking medical assistance.

“Maintaining the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation shows the strong commitment tomeeting the needs of autistic individuals, especially in high-stress environments like the emergency departments,” says Dale Morton, Pikeville Medical Center Emergency Department Director.“This is a significant achievement, as it requires ongoing training and adherence to best practices for autism care. This designation not only helps ensure that staff are well prepared to support autistic patients but also contributes to a more inclusive and understanding healthcare environment. It demonstrates our dedication to improving care and accessibility for everyone.”

Alongside the training and certification, Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) has established an autism learning center. This center aids staff in gaining a deeper understanding and delivering calming emergency care for autistic patients.

“Autistic individuals react differently to sensory experiences and input, communication, pain, and even anesthesia. We are proud to recertify Pikeville Medical Center Emergency Department as a Certified Autism CenterTM and witness their ongoing commitment to improving the patient experience for every person that visits the emergency department,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

PMC's mission is to advance the health and well-being of our region through comprehensive care in a Christian environment. For more information, please visit .

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for police and fire departments so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community.

IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter , a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

About Pikeville Medical Center

The Kentucky Emergency Medical Services for Children (KYEMSC) Program has named Pikeville Medical Center's emergency department a pediatric-ready emergency department, a distinction shared by only four other hospitals in Kentucky.

The goal of the KYEMSC Program is to decrease pediatric mortality and morbidity due to severe illness or injury by enhancing pediatric emergency care services throughout the Commonwealth through building partnerships across the continuum of emergency care, offering special programs and training opportunities, and through policy development, which is required of a Pediatric Ready Certified Emergency Department.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

