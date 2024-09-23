Lazyfit Introduces AI-Powered Personalized Meal Service To Address Busy Professionals' Dietary Needs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, CANADA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the public beta launch of LazyFit, an AI-driven nutrition service tailored to meet the unique dietary requirements of busy professionals. This innovative service delivers hyper-personalized, ready-to-eat meals directly to customers, facilitating easier management of dietary needs in a fast-paced world.In North America, the potential market for services like LazyFit is vast, valued at approximately $50 billion. Research from the American Heart Association indicates that 42% of professionals struggle with stress eating, which hampers their ability to maintain a healthy diet. LazyFit's solution leverages a patented system that uses AI Agents-developed in collaboration with dietitians and nutritionists-to integrate personal dietary restrictions, biometric data, and ongoing user feedback to continuously refine and optimize meal recommendations.Bolaji, CEO of LazyFit, emphasizes the unique value proposition of their service:“Our customers can't afford to compromise on their dietary needs but lack the time to manage them effectively,”.“Unlike generic nutrition services, LazyFit acts as a personal nutrition expert, precisely tailoring ready-to-eat meals to each user's unique health goals conveniently"The company reports an impressive 85% user satisfaction rate during its beta testing phase. Temi, a user based in Toronto, shared, "LazyFit has transformed my diet management. The personalized meals perfectly align with my health goals and busy lifestyle."Looking forward, LazyFit is poised for significant growth, targeting Toronto professionals with specific dietary needs. The team, boasting over 40 years of combined experience in product, health tech, AI, and nutrition, has formed strategic partnerships with local certified kitchens to guarantee the quality and safety of the food.Femi, CTO of LazyFit, adds, "We've developed a scalable, technology-driven solution that addresses a gap in personalized nutrition that larger, more generic services can't fulfill. Our AI-driven personalization differentiates us in the marketplace, having already helped users reduce unhealthy food choices by 78% and save an average of 7 hours per week on meal prep and planning."Early adopters are encouraged to visit to register for a limited-time offer that includes a discount and a complimentary consultation with a nutritionist, allowing them to experience the benefits of this tailored nutrition service firsthand.

