Jr Women's Hockey League: Odisha HPC, COE Jharkhand Win As Phase 1 Ends

(MENAFN- IANS) Gwalior, Sep 23 (IANS) Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC and Centre of Excellence Jharkhand emerged victorious in their respective games as the 4th Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1) ended here on Monday.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC beat Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy, Baroda 5-1 in their Pool B match. Chetna Rani Das (4', 6', 47') led Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC's goal-scoring efforts with a hattrick while captain Komal Gurjar (13', 30') pitched in with a brace. The only goal for Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy Baroda was scored by Thakre Arpana (54').

In the last match of Phase 1, Centre of Excellence Jharkhand defeated Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy 2-1. Centre of Excellence Jharkhand took the lead through Saroj Kumari (11') and Sweety Dungdung (29'). Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy pulled a goal back through Bhumiksha Sahu (37') but failed to change the outcome.

Earlier, Centre of Excellence Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and SAI Bal emerged victorious in their respective games on the sixth day of the event being played in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Centre of Excellence Jharkhand beat Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC 7-0 in their Pool B encounter while Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered a comfortable 20-0 victory against Citizen Hockey XI in Pool B.