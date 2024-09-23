ASKA Teams With New Military Advisors To Pursue Market Expansion, Defense-Related Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New members of ASKA's Defense Strategy Advisory board

Tethered unmanned flight test ASKA A5 full-scale prototype

Leader in Multimodal electric-hybrid VTOL development expands Defense Strategy Advisory board with seasoned Military Experts

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ASKA, developer of the ASKATM A5 roadable electric-hybrid VTOL (Vertical and Takeoff and Landing) aircraft, announced the appointment of two new members to their Defense Strategy Advisory board, Lt Gen (ret) Andrew Croft , U.S. Air Force, and Eric Edwards , U.S. Army, who served as a top civilian authority and scientific and engineering expert on R&D for aviation and missiles. Andrew and Eric served at senior military positions prior to retirement and are contributing their expertise to help ASKA identify and act on new defense-related opportunities and expand the company's leadership role in multimodal development.During Andrew Croft's distinguished military career, he served in roles that tapped his strength as a leader and his innate ability as a negotiator to create collaborative partnerships. Andrew excelled in high-level roles that leveraged his skills in strategy, planning, negotiation, acquisition and requirements. In senior leadership positions, he engaged with government, interagency, and embassies to build and improve key partnerships. In Andrew's last role as Military Deputy Commander, he was responsible for DoD security and defense cooperation. A highly experienced fighter pilot, Andrew is well-versed in a wide array of combat aircraft and weapons systems.Eric Edwards is a scientific and engineering expert on research and development for aviation. In his 31-year career as a Department of the Army civilian, he served in director-level roles and achieved top ranking as a Tier 2 member of the Senior Executive Service and was decorated for numerous Civilian Service Awards. Eric was the Director of the Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center (AMRDEC), which had an integral role in the Army's Future Vertical Lift initiative to design and develop the next generation of vertical lift aircraft. He exercised direct line authority over all activities to assure adequacy of budgeting, planning, conduct, and effectiveness of projects and a balanced and competent technical capability. Today Eric also works with Advanced Technology, Incorporated (ATI) as the Executive Director for the Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium (AMTC).ASKA is well-positioned for strategic growth with an advisory board that consists of two sets of experts; technology and academic advisors who are focused on our existing private sector business, and the recently formed group of advisors with military experience to support our expanded focus on the defense sector.About ASKAASKA is the world leader in the development of multimodal (drive and fly) vehicles with surface and air capabilities. Multimodal vehicles will enhance access, reduce risk, lower transportation costs, minimize environmental impact, and improve overall logistics and supply chain effectiveness and resilience.The size of an SUV in the drive mode, the four-seater ASKATM A5 is the world's first electric-hybrid flying car with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities. A5's full-scale prototype has achieved its certificate of waiver or authorization (COA) and received the 2nd renewal of experimental special airworthiness certificate for R&D by the FAA in July 2024. The aircraft is progressing with flight testing and has successfully conducted unmanned hovering and more than 500 miles of drive testing on public roads.ASKATM A5 makes the maximum use of existing infrastructure, such as charging stations, airfields, helipads and runways, and can operate with today's infrastructure. A5 offers the first and last mile transportation, enabling it to scale by seamlessly integrating into the ground infrastructure. Learn more about ASKA .

