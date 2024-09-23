$25.6+ Billion Immunoglobulin Market By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand For Immune Disorder Therapies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Immunoglobulin size, share, demand

- Allied Market ResearchPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global immunoglobulin market has been experiencing notable expansion, valued at $13.5 billion in 2022 and projected to reach $25.6 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The increasing demand for immunoglobulin therapies is driven by the prevalence of immune-related disorders such as primary immunodeficiency, myasthenia gravis, and Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura. These diseases affect millions globally, underscoring the urgent need for targeted treatments.Competition AnalysisCompetitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the immunoglobulin market that operate in the market are provided in the report, such as CSL, Kedrion, SpA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bio Products Laboratory Limited, Taibang Biological Group Co., Ltd Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Pfizer Inc., LFB Group, and Prothya Biosolutions. The key players have adopted product launch, acquisition, investment, product approval as strategies to enhance their product portfolio.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Key Market DriversPrevalence of Target Diseases: Over 8 million people are estimated to suffer from primary immunodeficiency, and in the U.S. alone, between 36,000 and 60,000 individuals are diagnosed with myasthenia gravis. This large patient base fuels the demand for immunoglobulin treatments.Aging Population: The growing geriatric population is more susceptible to immune-related conditions, increasing the need for immunoglobulin therapies.Advancements in Manufacturing: Ongoing innovations in the purification and production of immunoglobulins have enhanced efficiency, ensuring a stable supply to meet global demand.Reimbursement Policies and Awareness: Favorable reimbursement frameworks and increased awareness about the efficacy of immunoglobulin therapies are encouraging widespread adoption, boosting market growth.Market ChallengesDespite the promising growth, the immunoglobulin market faces several challenges:High Costs: The complex manufacturing process and reliance on plasma sources result in high treatment costs, limiting accessibility for some patients.Supply Chain Concerns: The production of immunoglobulins depends on a stable supply of plasma, making the market vulnerable to disruptions.Economic Impact: In times of recession, reduced healthcare budgets can affect patient access to expensive immunoglobulin therapies. However, the market's resilience is supported by the critical nature of the medical conditions treated by these therapies.Key Market SegmentsBy Application:Primary Immunodeficiency: This segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to grow the fastest. The rising incidence of primary immunodeficiency disorders and advancements in diagnosis are driving demand.By Mode of Delivery:Intravenous (IV) Administration: The IV segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, due to its established use in therapeutic applications. However, the subcutaneous segment is expected to see the fastest growth due to advancements in at-home treatment methods.By Distribution Channel:Hospital Pharmacies: This segment led the market in 2022, thanks to the critical role of hospitals in managing acute conditions. However, drug stores and retail pharmacies are expected to experience the fastest growth as outpatient and home-care treatments become more popular.By Region:North America: The region dominated the market in 2022 due to a strong healthcare infrastructure and proactive adoption of advanced medical treatments.Asia-Pacific: This region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by a large patient population, growing healthcare awareness, and a surge in immunodeficiency and autoimmune diseases.Enquire Before Buying:

