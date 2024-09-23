Saudi Arabia Security Services Market Was Valued At US$ 7.54 Billion In 2023 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Saudi Arabia security services is poised for significant growth over the next decade, with its market size anticipated to nearly double, rising from US$ 7.54 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$ 14.59 billion by 2032. This robust expansion, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%, underscores the increasing demand for comprehensive security solutions across various sectors in the kingdom.The Request of this Sample Report Here-The market's growth is fueled by rising concerns over safety, the government's push for enhanced infrastructure protection, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies like AI-driven surveillance and cybersecurity solutions. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiatives, which aim to diversify the economy and invest in critical sectors, have also catalyzed the expansion of the security services industry.Key players in the Saudi security services sector are focusing on expanding their offerings, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and forming strategic partnerships to enhance security solutions across residential, commercial, and governmental sectors. Services ranging from manned guarding, electronic security, to specialized security services are gaining momentum as businesses and institutions in the region prioritize safeguarding assets and people..AARMTech.APSG.Axis Communications AB.Choice Saudi.Cisco Systems, Inc..CNSS.Genetec, Inc..Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd..Honeywell International Inc..Johnson Controls.Robert Bosch GmbH.RSTS.SAS Systems Engineering.TSS.Other Prominent PlayersThe demand for cybersecurity services has particularly surged, as organizations look to protect themselves from the increasing risk of cyber threats in an ever-connected digital landscape. Additionally, the growth of critical infrastructure projects in the energy, transportation, and healthcare sectors is also boosting the need for reliable and efficient security services.Market Highlights:Market Size (2023): US$ 7.54 billionProjected Market Size (2032): US$ 14.59 billionCAGR (2024–2032): 8.1%For media inquiries, please contact:-Market Segmentation Overview:By Type.Physical Access Control SecurityoPhysical Access Control SystemoCCTV and Video Surveillance SystemoPerimeter Intrusion and DetectionoPhysical Security Information ManagementoFire DetectionoFire Alarm SystemsoFire Suppression SystemsoTechnical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM)oOthers.Manned Guarding Security ServicesoSecurity Risk AssessmentsoMobile Patrol and SurveillanceoTraffic Control ServicesoProtective ServicesoCash In TransitoVIP/Close Protective ServicesoEvent SecurityoPolice Support ServiceoCrowd ManagementoOthersoFire & Safety Risk Assessments.Digital Security ServicesoRemote Monitoring ServicesoSecurity System Integration ServiceoCybersecurity Risk AssessmentsoFirewall ManagementoIntrusion Detection and PreventionoContinuity ManagementoInformation SecurityoOthers.Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) ServicesoWorkplace Safety Audits and InspectionsoEnvironmental ComplianceoEmergency Response PlanningoOthersBy Enterprise Size.SMEs.Large EnterprisesBy Industry.Transportation.Government.Banking & Finance.Utility & Energy.Residential.Industrial.Hospitality.OthersDownload Sample PDF Report@-

