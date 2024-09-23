Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Car Stuck In A Muddy Pothole Amid Rains In Jharkhand Watch

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Union Shivraj Singh Chouhan found himself battling potholes on Monday as he travelled for a rally in Jharkhand. Visuals shared showed the senior politician's car stuck in a muddy crevice and tilting precariously as security personnel sought to rectify the situation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.