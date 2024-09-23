Leading Expert On Girls, Dr. Lisa Hinkelman, To Share Research At The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The founder of Ruling Our eXperiences (ROX), a nonprofit headquartered in Columbus, OH,

will address the mental crisis facing girls

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Lisa

Hinkelman, Founder and CEO of Ruling Our eXperiences (ROX), will deliver a crucial address today at the UNGA Goals House in New York City. The event titled "The Mental Health Crisis Affecting Girls" will shed light on the urgent challenges facing young women worldwide.

Goals House, the epicenter of change during UNGA, is a community of internationally renowned activists, thinkers, political figures, business leaders, and entrepreneurs that come together at significant global moments throughout the year united in the drive to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr. Hinkelman is the lead researcher and author of The Girls' Index TM, the country's largest research study among girls in grades 5-12, surveying 17,500 girls. The findings from The Girls' IndexTM demand urgent action to address the mental health crisis facing girls – a key step towards achieving the SDG of gender equality. Dr. Hinkelman will share both critical insights from this research, as well as evidence-based solutions from ROX programs with nearly 50,000 girls.

"Our research shows a sharp decline in girls' confidence, intense social pressures, and a troubling lack of belonging and connection at school," said Dr. Hinkelman. "The future of our girls - and by extension, the future of our world - depends on our willingness to listen, understand, and act. It depends on our commitment to invest in girls, to provide them with the support and resources they need to flourish so that we create a ripple effect that benefits families, communities, and entire nations. We need urgent, targeted interventions to support girls' mental health and well-being."

The Girls' IndexTM findings underscore the critical need for the change-makers at Goals House to collaborate on policies, programs and funding strategies that prioritize the needs of women and girls through targeted interventions. This event held during the UN General Assembly is a joint effort of The JED Foundation, ROX and VS&Co.

For more information or to set up an interview with a ROX representative, please contact [email protected] .

About Ruling Our eXperiences, Inc. (ROX)

Ruling Our eXperiences, Inc. (ROX) is the national authority on research, education and programming centered on girls. ROX puts data into action to create generations of confident girls who control their own relationships, experiences, decisions, and futures. ROX delivers school-based programs in 650+ schools across 40 states and operates the ROX Institute for Research and Training. For more information about ROX, visit .

