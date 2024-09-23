President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates King Of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of
the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the
country's National Day, Azernews reports.
"Your Majesty,
Dear Brother,
On the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia – the Proclamation of the Kingdom, I extend my heartfelt
congratulations and offer my best and sincerest wishes to you and,
through you, to the entire people of Saudi Arabia, on behalf of
myself and the people of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan places great emphasis on its relations with Saudi
Arabia, with which it shares common religious and cultural roots.
The current level of our interstate relations is strengthened by
the deep mutual respect, and trust between our brotherly nations.
It is gratifying that our relations stemming from an unbreakable
will have developed comprehensively over the years to reach their
current level. I would like to particularly highlight your personal
contributions to strengthening Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia
relations.
The Azerbaijani people will never forget Saudi Arabia's
consistent support for and fair position on our country's
territorial integrity, sovereignty, and inviolability of its
internationally recognized borders.
We are determined to further expand and strengthen
Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia relations in all areas, particularly in
economic, trade, energy, tourism, humanitarian, and other sectors.
The high-level mutual understanding provides a solid foundation for
deepening our relations in various fields. The successful and
continuous energy cooperation remains one of the key pillars of our
relations with Saudi Arabia. We highly value the operations of
"ACWA Power," representing your country in Azerbaijan's alternative
and renewable energy sector.
Our effective cooperation and mutual support within
international organizations are also important elements of our
relations.
I am confident that, based on mutual trust and support, our
joint efforts to further the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia partnership
will continue consistently, in line with the interests of our
states and peoples.
On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, success in
your endeavors, and continued peace and prosperity to the brotherly
people of Saudi Arabia," the letter reads.
MENAFN23092024000195011045ID1108703419
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.