Passion Fruit By Jin Zhang Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Passion Fruit

Jin Zhang's vibrant Passion Fruit beer packaging recognized for exceptional design in international competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced that Passion Fruit, a beer packaging design by Jin Zhang , has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in the Passion Fruit packaging design.The Passion Fruit packaging design showcases the relevance of incorporating cultural elements and vibrant visuals to create a compelling product that resonates with consumers. By combining the lush imagery of passion fruit branches, fruits, wheat ears, and hops, the design effectively communicates the refreshing taste of the beer while aligning with current trends in the packaging industry.Jin Zhang's Passion Fruit design stands out for its skillful integration of the dragon motif, representing the brand spirit and Chinese cultural heritage. The packaging not only celebrates the Year of the Dragon in 2024 but also effectively conveys the premium quality of the Jinlongquan Baixiangguo Craft Beer. The design's attention to detail, from the vivid illustrations to the carefully chosen visual elements, demonstrates Jin Zhang's expertise in creating packaging that combines aesthetic appeal with practical considerations.The Bronze A' Design Award for Passion Fruit serves as a testament to Jin Zhang's ability to craft packaging designs that not only captivate consumers but also advance industry standards. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the Wuhan Sanbu Brand Design studio, fostering a continued commitment to excellence and innovation in packaging design.Passion Fruit was designed by Jin Zhang, who also created the illustrations for the packaging.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Passion Fruit packaging design at:About Jin ZhangJin Zhang, also known as Sanbu, has been continuously engaged in brand and product packaging strategy, design, and practice for 15 years. In 2020, he founded the Wuhan Sanbu Brand Design studio, where he serves as the chief designer. Recognized as one of the most popular design forces in central China, Jin Zhang excels in creating brand and product packaging designs that combine aesthetic and commercial value by integrating cultural and emotional elements to create core differences.About Sanbu Brand DesignSanbu Brand Design is a strategic brand design organization founded by Jin Zhang in Wuhan in 2020. Based on the consumer market, Sanbu practices the concept of "Improving Chinese brands via Chinese culture" and enhances the differentiation and competitive advantage of brands and products by exploring culture and emotions. Sanbu makes good use of strategic guidance, combined with contemporary aesthetic expression, to help brands continuously climb the path of upgrading.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity, functionality, and professional execution. These designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance user experiences. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking design agencies, leading packaging manufacturers, and influential brands worldwide. By providing a global platform to showcase exceptional packaging designs, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive the advancement of the packaging industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.