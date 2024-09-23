New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Nominated Sahiba Gafarova For Position Of Speaker Of Milli Majlis
Date
9/23/2024 5:18:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Sahiba Gafarova has been nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party
for the position of Speaker of the Milli Majlis,
Azernews reports.
This decision was made during a meeting of the newly elected
deputies of the party.
It is worth noting that Sahiba Gafarova previously served as the
Speaker of the 6th Milli Majlis.
It is worth noting that early parliamentary elections were held
in Azerbaijan on September 1. A total of 112,749 local observers
were registered to monitor the elections, over 65,000 of whom
represented political parties. There were 598 registered
international observers, representing 51 organizations and 69
countries. Among the 990 registered candidates in the parliamentary
elections, 305 represented 25 political parties. Although 371
individuals were members of political parties, they were not
nominated by their respective parties. In total, 676 candidates had
political party affiliations. On September 21, the Constitutional
Court confirmed the election results.
