Zhang Jiang Cheng By Huang Xin And Du Yinluo Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

Huang Xin and Du Yinluo Recognized for Exceptional Interior Design in Upscale Chinese Restaurant

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected award in the field of interior design, has announced Huang Xin and Du Yinluo as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Design category for their outstanding work on the Zhang Jiang Cheng restaurant. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design excellence and innovation demonstrated by the winning project.The Zhang Jiang Cheng restaurant, located in the bustling area of Shanghai, serves as a prime example of how interior design can elevate the dining experience for urban elites. By seamlessly integrating Eastern aesthetics, ceramic art installations, and a fusion of delicious cuisine, the restaurant offers patrons an elegant and comfortable space to enjoy a unique culinary journey.The award-winning design showcases a harmonious blend of minimalist modernist elements and customized tableware from Jingdezhen, China's renowned ceramic capital. The redesigned Chinese ceramics, infused with a modern fusion technique, create a tasteful visual feast that complements the high-end ingredients and Hakka fusion cuisine served at Zhang Jiang Cheng. Each private room features a distinct design sense, making every dining experience a unique and memorable one.Winning the Bronze A' Interior Design Award not only acknowledges the exceptional talent and dedication of Huang Xin and Du Yinluo but also serves as an inspiration for the interior design community to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality. This recognition is expected to influence future trends in restaurant design, encouraging designers to explore innovative ways to create immersive and engaging dining environments.Zhang Jiang Cheng was designed by Huang Xin and Du Yinluo, who collaborated with three renowned Chinese designers specializing in ceramics, space art, and visual art to create this exceptional dining space.Interested parties may learn more at:About Huang Xin and Du YinluoHuang Xin and Du Yinluo are university teachers and designers based in China, primarily focusing on visual communication design. They have served more than 20 listed companies in China, including prestigious brands such as BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Haier. Their expertise and experience in the field have enabled them to create exceptional designs that seamlessly blend aesthetics and functionality.About Zhang Jiang ChengZhangjiangcheng (Shanghai) Catering Development Co., Ltd., established in 2023, is a Shanghai-based enterprise primarily engaged in the catering industry. With a registered capital of 20 million RMB, the company is dedicated to providing high-quality dining experiences that showcase the best of Hakka fusion cuisine and innovative design.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award acknowledges the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being while adhering to the specific criteria of innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, design consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility standards compliance, incorporation of technology, space optimization, project management skills, safety considerations, and adaptability of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award, a highly respected category within the competition, promotes excellence in design and innovation in the interior design industry. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may explore the A' Design Awards, view jury members, browse past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

