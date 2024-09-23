Arab States Urge Reformation, Addressing Challenges At UN's Future Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Qatari Premier and Foreign Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani spoke of promoting global governance including remodeling international finance structures, facilitating loans and bridging digital gap, while also point out challenges undermining sustainable development goals.

This came in the Prime Minister's speech following opening ceremony of UN's Summit of the Future, where 144 high officials were in attendance including nine Arab country representatives.

The Qatari top called reinforcing efforts towards achieving sustainable economic growth and social affluence, founded on protection of human rights, women empowerment and climate work.

Development cannot be achieved without cornerstones of peace and stability, he asserted, indicating that Qatar continues to exert mediation efforts to prohibit eruption of conflicts and resolving them peacefully.

He cited Qatar's current role between Palestinian factions and occupying entity, in partnership with Egypt and the United States, to put an end to this catastrophic and horrific war on Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Al-Thani also took note of Qatar's launch of the third stage of its national developmental strategy, to build a sustainable and diverse economy built on knowledge.

As for Bahraini Foreign Minister, Dr. Abdulateef Al-Ziyani, he voiced hope that this summit culminate in positive outcomes corresponding to charter of the future.

The world is facing cumbersome challenges that require commitment to active international work, he remarked.

Al-Ziyani spoke of the Arab Summit, hosted by Bahrain last May, highlighting Bahrain's efforts to guarantee successful, fruitful and constructive outcomes.

He added that the Summit confirmed Arab unanimity on necessity of ending the Palestinian situation through two state solution.

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Al-Sudani, affirmed Iraq's commitment to working with international community towards finding common solutions and building a better more sustainable future.

Sustainable development and growth cannot be achieved under threat of regional war threatening global peace, stated Al-Sudani.

He indicated Iraq's serious steps towards achieving sustainable development through adoption of comprehensive strategic reformations.

Achieving balance between three sustainable development dimensions of economic growth, equity of opportunities and protecting environment is a priority to his government, he affirmed.

President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi stated that his country's participation in this summit is proof that war-torn nations, with institutional fragility can keep pace with global development as long as will and innovative thinking are present.

He added that they are working with the international community on a new strategy for Yemen built on sustainable development and considering the agenda of youth seriously rather than a strategy solely built on aid.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Bader Abdulatti called this summit an opportunity for boosting multilateral work in combating challenges affecting developing countries and their pursuit of sustainability.

He stressed necessity of ending the aggression on Gaza Strip and the West Bank, cautioning that the international justice system is under a true test as the international community fails to stop this ongoing tragedy.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted necessity of reforming global financial structure to decrease gaps and mending defect of leaving many states behind. (end)

