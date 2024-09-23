Kuwait Honors Saudi Arabia's 94Th Nat'l Day, Reflecting On Shared Legacy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Khaled Al-Shammari

RIYADH, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait was proudly joining the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in celebrating the Kingdom's 94th National Day, underscoring the deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries.

In honor of the occasion, Mohammad Al-Harbi, Specialist in Strategic and Studies, spoke to KUNA and highlighted the significance of this milestone, and praise Saudi Arabia's diplomacy.

He described the Kingdom as a key player in global peace and stability efforts and noted Saudi Arabia's role as a hub for major international events, such as the 2034 FIFA World Cup, Riyadh Expo 2030, and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

On his part, the Political analyst Mubarak Al-Aati highlighted the role of Saudi Arabia's leadership under King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, stating that the Kingdom has solidified its economic and political influence, both regionally and globally.

He stressed that Saudi Arabia became a leading force in resolving regional and international conflicts, playing a pivotal role in organizing summits and negotiations aimed at maintaining global peace.

Al-Aati attributed the Kingdom's influence to its wise leadership, their clear vision, and commitment to international law, all of which have strengthened its standing in the global community.

Economist Fahad Bin Juma pointed to Saudi Arabia's economic achievements, stating that under the King and the Crown Prince, the Kingdom has reached significant milestones by its 94th National Day.

He noted that Saudi Arabia boasts the largest economy in the Middle East and holds the second-largest oil reserves globally, making it the world's leading oil exporter, and highlighted the impact of Vision 2030, launched in 2016, which has transformed Saudi Arabia's economy by reducing its dependency on oil.

He added that the Kingdom has achieved 87 percent of Vision 2030's targets, as announced by the Minister of Investment, and that Saudi Arabia's credit rating has been upgraded to 'A' with a stable outlook.

Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision's success was evident in several areas, including the tourism sector, which reached 100 million visitors ahead of schedule, with a new goal set at 150 million.

Non-oil revenues have also grown significantly, now accounting for 52 percent of the Kingdom's GDP, also, Saudi Arabia has attracted billions in foreign investments, further strengthening its economy.

Economist Ahmed Al-Salem emphasized Saudi Arabia's global economic significance, noting that the Kingdom is a key member of the G20, a group of the world's largest economies.

He remarked that, while the Kingdom holds vast oil reserves, it is now recognized for its diversified economy and its status as a top destination for global investment.

Al-Salem praised the Kingdom's resilience in navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating strong economic flexibility at a time when many countries continue to grapple with its impacts.

As Saudi Arabia celebrates its National Day, the strong ties between Kuwait and the Kingdom continue to flourish, driven by mutual respect, shared goals, and a commitment to regional stability and prosperity. (end)

