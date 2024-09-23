Gulf Scientific Corporation Expands Analytical Science Portfolio Through New Partnership With SCION Instruments Ltd - AE...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Gulf Scientific Corporation (GSC), a leading provider of laboratory solutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), is excited to announce a new partnership with SCION Instruments, a global leader in analytical instrumentation. SCION Instruments is renowned for its innovative and high-performance solutions in chromatography (GC), and mass spectrometry (MS), serving a wide range of industries worldwide, including petrochemical, environmental, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

Under this strategic partnership, GSC will represent SCION Instruments across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar, broadening access to SCION's advanced and reliable products. This collaboration will enable GSC to offer a comprehensive suite of tailored solutions, meeting the diverse analytical needs of laboratories in the region.

SCION's Custom Measurement GC Solutions provide the flexibility required for unique analytical applications, while their Standard Method GC Systems come pre-configured for consistent, routine analyses, ensuring dependable results across various testing scenarios. For advanced gas analysis, their gas chromatography (GC) Systems are specifically designed for precise separation and analysis of volatile compounds, catering to the stringent demands of industries such as petrochemical and environmental monitoring.

Additionally, SCION Instruments offers Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) Systems, which deliver high-precision identification and quantification of complex mixtures, enhancing laboratory capabilities in both research and industrial applications. Their Compass CDS software further simplifies laboratory workflows by providing a comprehensive platform for chromatography data management, enabling efficient and accurate data handling.

To ensure ongoing performance and reliability, SCION also offers a complete range of spare parts and consumables, providing laboratories with the necessary components to maintain and optimize their equipment effectively over time. This partnership marks a significant step in GSC's mission to provide innovative technologies and solutions to laboratories throughout Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. By integrating SCION's state-of-the-art products into its Analytical Science Portfolio, GSC continues to support scientific research and industrial applications, driving advancements in quality, precision, and productivity for laboratories in the region.

About SCION Instruments

SCION Instruments Ltd is a global leader in analytical instrumentation, specializing in gas chromatography (GC), liquid chromatography (LC), and mass spectrometry (MS) solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and customisation, SCION provides reliable, high-performance instruments and software for industries such as environmental, food and beverage, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical.

