RAK Properties Participates In Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024 To Attract Emirati Talent

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, 23 September 2024: RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah's leading publicly listed property developer, announces its participation in Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024, the UAE's premier career fair dedicated to Emirati nationals. Taking place from September 24 to 26, the event serves as a key for RAK Properties to engage with aspiring Emirati professionals interested in pursuing careers in the sector.

At RAK Properties' booth, Emirati youth will have the opportunity to explore career paths within the company, learn about its key developments and discover its commitment to nurturing local talent. With a focus on fostering local talent and empowering the next generation of leaders and professionals, RAK Properties is actively recruiting for various roles throughout the organisation.

A core aspect of RAK Properties' strategy is its comprehensive Emiratisation initiatives, which include the Intelaq and Masaar programmes. These initiatives are designed to enhance the skillsets of Emirati employees, fast-track the development of fresh graduates and support their progression within the company. One of the key outcomes of these ongoing initiatives is successfully placing graduates in permanent roles that were identified through workforce planning. Last year, UAE nationals amounted to 19% of employees, 83% of which are female, demonstrating RAK Properties' DE&I commitment.

, said;“Developing national talent is a core priority for RAK Properties. Our participation in the Ru'ya careers fair this year will complement our existing programmes that are tailored to empower Emirati youth and provide them with the necessary tools to unlock their full potential. We look forward to connecting with ambitious professionals and attracting new talent to join us on our journey to position Ras Al Khaimah as a leading global destination.”

RAK Properties' booth (numbered Z6-28) will be located in Zabeel Hall 6, offering visitors a showcase of the company's landmark projects. Aspiring candidates will also have the opportunity to interact with key leaders across business units, offering them advice and insight into the working life and culture at RAK Properties.