(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joseph Cassis's 'Squire With Fire – Yule Be Gone' Aims to Enhance Children's Holiday Reading Experience

JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning author Joseph Cassis weaves Norwegian and Viking traditions into a magical Christmas adventure with dragons and knights for young readers, 6- to 11-year-oldsAs families prepare for the holiday season, award-winning author Joseph Cassis brings a fresh spark of cultural diversity and dragon-sized fun with his latest children's book, Squire With Fire – Yule Be Gone. This enchanting dragon tale, part of the beloved Squire With Fire book series, introduces young readers to Norwegian Yule traditions through a whimsical adventure featuring dragons, knights, and mischievous Nisse.Squire With Fire – Yule Be Gone follows the journey of Helga, a mischievous Norwegian Nisse, and Luka, a young white dragon, as they embark on a quest to find Helga's parents. Along the way, readers are treated to fascinating historical elements, such as the upside-down Christmas tree and the Yule Log."I wanted to create a story that not only entertains but also educates children about the rich tapestry of cultural celebrations around the world," says Cassis. "By intertwining Norwegian and Viking traditions and mythology, we're inviting families to explore and appreciate diverse holiday customs together. Through humor and heartwarming characters, the book encourages young readers to embrace diversity and appreciate the unique ways families celebrate the holidays.”This beautifully illustrated book has already garnered praise from readers and critics alike. One Readers' Favorite reviewer noted, "Cassis has crafted a delightful holiday tale that seamlessly blends fantasy with cultural education. It's a must-read for families looking to expand their children's worldview during the festive season."About Joseph Cassis:Joseph Cassis is the author of five award-winning children's books and a best seller on Amazon as well as several screenplays. With a background in marketing and communications, Cassis brings a unique perspective to his storytelling, blending entertainment with educational value. He is also an experienced marketer, screenwriter, and public speaker. His work is recognized for its ability to entertain while educating readers on the importance of tradition and heritage. He holds MBA degrees from Washington University in St. Louis and a BA in Psychology from the University of Connecticut.Available now on Amazon ( ) and Barnes & Noble ( ) platforms.To learn more about Squire With Fire – Yule Be Gone, schedule an interview with Joseph Cassis, or book him for a speaking engagement,Please visit or contact Joseph ....Book Details:Title: Squire With Fire – Yule Be GoneAuthor: Joseph CassisGenre: Children's Fantasy, Cultural Diversity, HolidayAges:6- to 11-year-oldsPublisher: Global Book PublishingAvailable at: Amazon and Barnes & NobleMedia Contact:Joseph CassisEmail - ...Instagram:City: Johnston, IowaState: IowaCountry: United States

Joseph Cassis

Squire With Fire

443-554-5869

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.