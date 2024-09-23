Ministry of Finance to Host First Dialogue with Senior Officials of National Companies Operating in the GCC on 24 September

(MENAFN- MOF.GOV) Dubai, UAE, September 19, 2024



The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in its continuous efforts to strengthen economic integration across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, will host the first-ever dialogue with senior executives from national companies operating in the GCC. The event will take place in Dubai on Tuesday, 24 September.

This landmark dialogue will bring together more than 80 national companies and will feature a series of sessions and presentations led by key UAE entities. These discussions will focus on the advancements in GCC economic integration, with a particular emphasis on the Customs Union and the Gulf Common Market. Presentations will be delivered by the Ministries of Finance, Economy, Industry and Advanced Technology, alongside the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security.

A private sector position paper will also be presented, offering insights into how the UAE’s export sector can be further enhanced, while maximising the benefits of the Customs Union and the Gulf Common Market.

His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, stated, "The first dialogue with senior officials from national companies operating across the GCC nations will provide a pivotal platform for enhancing communication and fostering productive cooperation essential for our joint economic integration efforts. It will offer a valuable opportunity to exchange visions and address the real challenges faced by the GCC common market."

He added, "This meeting reflects our commitment to supporting national companies in maximising the benefits of the customs union and the GCC common market and to strengthening economic ties between the GCC countries in a way that contributes to achieving our vision of sustainable and inclusive growth."

The dialogue is set to culminate with a panel discussion where UAE companies will voice their perspectives and suggestions. This session aims to gather key recommendations that will help shape effective future policies to bolster collective Gulf economic initiatives.







MENAFN23092024005354011949ID1108702924