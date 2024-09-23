Arab heritage has conveyed its humanitarian messages to the world through the language of birds

(MENAFN- Saharapr) Arab scholars and researchers from Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Bahrain, and the UAE agreed that Arab heritage has successfully delivered its humanitarian messages to the world through the symbolism of birds. This was achieved through its boundless imagination, deep perception, and rich intellectual and literary creativity. These insights were shared during the session "Birds: Symbolism and Utilization in Folklore" at the 24th Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF), organized by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH). The session was moderated by Dr Mini Bounama, Director of the Content and Publishing Department at SIH.

Dr. Saeed Yaqtin, in his paper "Transformations of the Andalusian Bird in Arab Folklore," pointed out that after the flood, the image of the earth resembled a bird with its head pointing east and its legs south and north, with Morocco represented by the tail. He discussed how the bird's image symbolized architecture in Andalusia and later became a symbol of the conflict between the East and West, transforming into an eagle during the era of Yusuf ibn Tashfin. These transformations reflected a shift from ugliness to beauty, from victory to defeat, and from destruction to construction.

Dr. Saeed Al-Masry, in his paper "Evil Birds in Arab Folklore," explained that these birds, portrayed negatively in popular imagination, are actually projections of harmful human traits and behaviors. Popular imagination associates the crow with betrayal, the owl with ruin, and the kite with looting. These perceptions still persist today, representing a bridge between the realms of good and evil.

Researcher Khaled bin Qaqa, in his paper "The Hoopoe in Human Heritage," stated that Arab societies view the hoopoe differently from other birds. It is believed to transport humans from one state to another. For instance, eating its tongue is said to make one wise, and eating its heart makes one wealthy. The hoopoe is seen as a messenger of news, but it has not risen to the status of a myth connecting humans to the heavens in Arab folklore.

Dr. Fahd Hussein, in his paper "Manifestations of Birds in Arab Narratives," highlighted the varied representation of birds in Arab heritage. Some texts, like Al-Jahiz's "Book of Animals," mention birds as part of a broader zoological system, while others, like "Kalila and Dimna," grant them human-like speech. Birds also symbolize love in works like Ibn Hazm's "The Ring of the Dove." He emphasized that one of the most significant works is "The Conference of the Birds" by Fariduddin Attar, where birds seek the path to salvation with the hoopoe as their guide. He concluded by stating that birds have become symbols for writers and artists, who can use them to convey their messages when they reach a level of mastery and creativity.





