Edge Data Centers Industry Research Report 2024-2030: Global Market To Grow By $26.8 Billion - Metaverse Creates A Strong Business Case



The growth in the edge data centers market is driven by several factors, including the proliferation of IoT devices, the expansion of 5G technology, and the increasing demand for real-time data processing. As IoT adoption continues to rise, the volume of data generated by connected devices necessitates efficient local processing to ensure quick and effective decision-making.

The rollout of 5G networks, with their promise of ultra-low latency and high-speed connectivity, further propels the need for edge data centers to support new and existing applications. Moreover, the growing emphasis on data sovereignty and privacy regulations requires data to be processed and stored closer to its source, fueling the deployment of localized data centers.

The rise of smart cities and the need for instantaneous data processing in various industries, such as healthcare, automotive, and entertainment, also contribute significantly to market growth. As these trends evolve, edge data centers will become increasingly integral to the infrastructure supporting the next generation of digital applications and services.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Edge Data Center Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$26.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.1%. The Edge Data Center Services segment is also set to grow at 20.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.0% CAGR to reach $3.1 Billion by 2030.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., ABB Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

How is the Global Edge Data Centers Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

