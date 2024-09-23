EPEP (EPEP), A Community-Driven Memecoin, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list EPEP (EPEP) for all BitMart users on September 23, 2024. The EPEP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is EPEP (EPEP)?

EPEP (EPEP) is Pepe's little brother, just backwards and the Frog is blue!

Backed by an unbelievably strong community and a never back down attitude. EPEP's success is inevitable, it's in his genes and he will not stop until he is crowned the king of Memecoins!

The token is designed to capture the essence of meme culture while fostering a colorful and enthusiastic community. Initially created by developers who fell short of the community's expectations, EPEP has since undergone a transformative CTO, marking a shift towards a fully community-driven project that values transparency and collaboration.

Why EPEP (EPEP)?

EPEP's future is now firmly in the hands of its dedicated community, which has banded together to steer the project toward success. With a never-back-down attitude, the EPEP community is determined to innovate and push the boundaries of what a Memecoin can achieve.

The tokenomics of EPEP, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens and allocations for team and marketing efforts, are designed to ensure sustainable growth and development. Backed by a strong community spirit, EPEP is set to leap towards a bright future, limited only by the collective imagination of its holders.

About EPEP (EPEP)

Token Name: EPEP

Token Symbol: EPEP

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 999,999,239.73 EPEP

To learn more about EPEP (EPEP), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

