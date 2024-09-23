Fire Station Artist In Residence Presents Art Is About Art And Eternal Echoes: The Silent Cry Of Gaza Exhibitions

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fire Station: Artist in Residence opened on Sunday the "Art is About Art" and "Eternal Echoes: The Silent Cry of Gaza" exhibitions in Galleries 4 and 3 respectively.

"Art is about art" is an in collaboration with the Atelier Art Society and is curated by Dirk van Lierop and Alejandra Barillas in partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. "Eternal Echoes: The Silent Cry of Gaza" is an exhibition by Hayat El Yamani, a journalist at Al Jazeera Network, and is curated by Saida Al Khulaifi and Fatima Al Zaini. The opening was attended by HE Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, HE Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to Qatar, Ferdinand Lahnstein, and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Qatar, Erika Bernhard.

"Art is about art" exhibition features five prominent artists from around the world: Han Nooyen (Netherlands), Yousef Ahmad (Qatar), Abdul Rahim Salem (UAE), Jonathan Ardon (Guatemala) and Annemiek Roumen (Netherlands). It highlights the meaning and importance of unique art in our lives, portraying art as an expression of human emotions, creativity, and spirituality. It emphasises how authentic art serves as a medium for connection, and as a way to bridge the gap between different cultures. It also serves as a reflection of emotions, thoughts, and actions, as well as a representation of society and a way to express culture. The exhibition provides visitors the chance to understand and appreciate the world, to see things in a new light, to inspire, and to be inspired.

"Art is about art" exhibition encapsulates the complexities and contradictions of human experiences combined with the unlimited possibilities of imagination and creation.

On the occasion of this collaboration between the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Fire Station: Artist in Residence, Sir. Ilyaas Sherally, the Head Political Affairs at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Qatar, said: "The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Qatar is proud to support the upcoming exhibition titled Art is about Art' at the iconic Fire Station Museum in Doha. The exhibition serves as a testament to the power of art in bridging diverse cultures and showcases the rich artistic dialogue between the Netherlands and Qatar, which includes our shared commitment in addressing contemporary challenges. I would like to thank Dirk Antonius Abertus van Lierop and Alejandra Jose Barillas Solis for their efforts in fostering cultural exchange, and would like to express my gratitude to all the Qatari stakeholders involved in this exhibition as well. We look forward to celebrate the diverse connections made through art".

Dirk van Lierop and Alejandra Barillas, the curators for "Art is About Art" exhibition come from different backgrounds with a shared passion for art. Dirk van Lierop is a European businessman from the Netherlands who specializes in wealth management through exclusive art investments, whereas Alejandra Barillas, who was also Miss Guatemala 2011, is a Latin-American businesswoman, gallery owner, and art curator. Together, they curate exhibitions in art galleries, art fairs, and museums, as well as organize private selling exhibitions in the homes of art collectors.

Opening on the same day at Gallery 3, "Eternal Echoes: The Silent Cry of Gaza", is an exhibition by Hayat El-Yamani, a journalist and TV presenter at Al Jazeera Media Network, that offers a tribute to the voiceless children of Gaza whose screams are buried beneath the rubble. The balloons on display, once symbols of childhood innocence, transform into haunting reminders of unimaginable struggle. The exhibition showcases a series of sculptures that represent a moment of reflection and the need to pay attention to the children of Gaza whose cries are buried under the bombardment and rubble.

Commenting on both exhibitions, Khalifa Al Obaidly, Director of Fire Station said: "In line with Fire Station's goal to nurture Qatar's artistic community and support creative messaging through art, we are proud to have two powerful exhibitions on display. With Art is About Art, our collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands highlights the significance of cultural exchange and the role of art in bridging communities and fostering understanding. Eternal Echoes: The Silent Cry of Gaza offers a tribute to the children of Gaza and is a reminder for us all to never forget their struggles. We invite everyone to visit the Fire Station to explore these two outstanding exhibitions."

Fire Station is a world-class artist residency programme that is part of Qatar Museums' Creative Hub, which initiates and supports projects that create opportunities to build a strong and sustainable cultural infrastructure. Fire Station also collaborates with local entities and organisations on a range of activities including workshops and collaborative projects designed to engage all those involved in the programme as well as the wider community

MENAFN23092024000067011011ID1108702791