Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be misty to foggy at places at first, becomes hot daytime with chance of local clouds by noon time, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, the weather will be fine, becomes hazy at tomes, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 3 - 13 KT.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 4 - 14 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 2 km or less at places at first; while offshore it will be 5 - 10 km.

