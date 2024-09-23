Young Lawyer Takes Helm Of Mexico’S Ruling Party In Historic Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's governing party Morena has appointed Luisa María Alcalde, the current Interior Minister, as its new leader to guide its future. This decision marks a fresh chapter in Mexican politics, blending youth with experience.



Morena's extraordinary unanimously elected Alcalde as their national leader. At 37, this lawyer brings a new perspective to the party's top position. Her term will run until October 2027, shaping Morena's direction for years to come.



The change in leadership coincides with a broader transition in Mexico. President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum will soon take office, stepping away from her party affiliation. This move aims to ensure impartial governance, free from partisan ties.



Sheinbaum expressed confidence in the new party leadership through social media. She believes Alcalde and her team will guide Morena with strong principles and unity. This support signals a smooth handover of power within the party ranks.







The congress also made other key appointments. Notably, they chose Andrés Manuel López Beltrán, son of the current president, as Morena's Organization Secretary. This decision keeps the López Obrador family closely tied to the party's operations.



Alcalde will replace Mario Delgado as Morena's leader. Delgado isn't leaving politics, though. He's set to become the Education Secretary in Sheinbaum's upcoming cabinet. This reshuffle demonstrates the party's strategy of repositioning experienced members.



These changes reflect Morena's evolving strategy as it prepares for a new era in Mexican politics. With fresh faces in key positions, the party aims to maintain its influence while adapting to changing political landscapes.

