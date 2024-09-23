Economic Calendar for the Week: Copom Minutes and Inflation Preview

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The week's economic calendar, from Monday (23) to Friday (29), features crucial events for investors. Let's explore the highlights.

Economic Calendar, Monday, September 23

The week kicks off with the Composite PMI release by S&P Global . This data covers and services in several countries.



Meanwhile, Mexico awaits retail sales and economic activity results for July. On the domestic front, the Focus Report will provide key forecasts.



Additionally, the weekly trade balance will be released in the afternoon.







Key Events:







8:00 AM: FGV: IPC-S (weekly)



8:25 AM: BCB: Focus Report (weekly)



3:00 PM: Secex: Trade balance (weekly)



4:30 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI Index (Sep) - preliminary (Germany)



5:00 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI Index (Sep) - preliminary (Eurozone)



5:30 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI Index (Sep) - preliminary (UK)



9:00 AM: Retail sales (Jul) and General Index of Economic Activity (IGAE) (Jul) (Mexico)

10:45 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI Index (Sep) - preliminary (US)







8:00 AM: BCB: Release of Copom minutes



8:00 AM: FGV: Consumer survey (Sep)



5:00 AM: Economic sentiment survey - IFO (Sep) (Germany)



9:00 AM: Consumer price index (biweekly) (Mexico)

11:00 AM: Consumer confidence - Conference Board (Sep) (US)







5:00 AM: FIPE: IPC (weekly)



8:00 AM: FGV: INCC-M (Sep)



8:00 AM: FGV: Construction survey (Sep)



8:30 AM: BCB: Press Release - IDP (Aug)



8:30 AM: BCB: Press Release - Current Transactions (Aug)



9:00 AM: IBGE: IPCA-15 (Sep)



2:30 PM: BCB: Exchange Flow (weekly)

6:00 AM: OECD: Economic Outlook (Eurozone)







8:00 AM: BCB: Quarterly Inflation Report



8:00 AM: FGV: Industry survey (Sep)



Caged: Formal job creation (Aug)



Treasury: Monthly Public Debt Report (Aug)



4:00 PM: Central Bank to announce monetary policy decision (Mexico)



9:30 AM: GDP (2nd quarter) - annualized (US)



9:30 AM: Unemployment benefit claims (weekly) (US)

10:20 AM: Fed: J. Powell's speech (US)







8:00 AM: FGV: IGP-M (Sep)



8:00 AM: FGV: Trade survey (Sep)



8:00 AM: FGV: Services survey (Sep)



8:30 AM: BCB: Press release - Monetary policy and credit operations



9:00 AM: IBGE: Continuous PNAD (Aug)



Treasury: Central Government primary result



4:55 AM: Unemployment rate (Sep) (Germany)



9:30 AM: Personal spending (Aug) (US)



9:30 AM: Personal income (Aug) (US)



9:30 AM: BEA: PCE Deflator (Aug) (US)

11:00 AM: University of Michigan confidence index (Sep) - final (US)



